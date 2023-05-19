Lyon maintain push for Europe as Freiburg keep flying high in Bundesliga

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lyon maintain push for Europe as Freiburg keep flying high in Bundesliga

By Press Association
Alexandre Lacazette helped Lyon beat Monaco (Laurent Cipriani/AP)
Alexandre Lacazette helped Lyon beat Monaco (Laurent Cipriani/AP)

Lyon boosted their chances of securing a place in Europe next season by coming from behind to claim a 3-1 Ligue 1 win over Monaco, whose slim hopes of finishing in the Champions League spots have been dashed.

Within seconds of kick-off, Wissam Ben Yedder was upended in the area by Anthony Lopes, who was sent the wrong way from the resulting spot-kick by the Monaco forward at the Groupama Stadium.

But Lyon regrouped and had several chances to draw level before they did through Alexandre Lacazette seven minutes before half-time, with the former Arsenal striker finishing from Bradley Barcola’s cutback.

Lyon boosted their hopes of a European spot next season (Laurent Cipriani/AP)
Lyon boosted their hopes of playing European football next season (Laurent Cipriani/AP)

A diving header from Lacazette after the break was saved by Alexander Nubel but the Monaco goalkeeper could then only parry Rayan Cherki’s strike, with Maxence Caqueret converting the 57th-minute rebound.

Cherki then got on the scoresheet himself 12 minutes from time after cutting in from the right and firing beyond Nubel to down Monaco, who are now unable to catch third-placed Marseille.

Lyon remain seventh but are just a point behind Lille in fifth, albeit having played a game more. Lille take on Marseille on Saturday.

Freiburg moved level on points with fourth-placed Union Berlin in the Bundesliga courtesy of a 2-0 victory over Wolfsburg in their final home game of the season.

Substitute Christian Gunter opened the scoring within moments of being brought on as a substitute in the 70th minute alongside Nils Petersen, who wrapped up victory with a quarter of an hour to go.

Nicolas Hofler was given his marching orders in the final few seconds but it did not affect a result which boosted Freiburg’s hopes of claiming a Champions League spot next term.

Theo Bongonda’s second-half brace lifted Cadiz four points clear of the LaLiga drop zone after a 2-0 win over Real Valladolid, who had Martin Hongla sent off and stay just a point above the bottom three.

Monza moved up to eighth in Serie A after hitting back from a goal down to win 2-1 at 10-man Sassuolo, with Matteo Pessina handing the visitors all three points in added-on time.

