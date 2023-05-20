Ghanaian-Scottish architect explores decolonisation at Venice show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ghanaian-Scottish architect explores decolonisation at Venice show

By Press Association
A man wearing traditional Masai clothes walks under an installation (Antonio Calanni/AP)
A man wearing traditional Masai clothes walks under an installation (Antonio Calanni/AP)

Ghanaian-Scottish architect Lesley Lokko is giving a platform to voices that have long been silenced at this year’s Venice Architecture Biennale which opened on Saturday

The 18th architectural Biennale, titled The Laboratory Of The Future, is the first to be curated by an African and features a preponderance of work by Africans and the African diaspora.

It explores decolonisation and decarbonisation, topics about which Africans have much to say, Ms Lokko said, citing the long exploitation of the continent for both human and environmental resources.

“The black body was Europe’s first unit of energy,” Ms Lokko told The Associated Press this week.

Italy Biennale Visas Refused
Lesley Lokko poses for photographers in Venice (Antonio Calanni/AP)

“We have had a relationship to resources since time immemorial. We operate at a place where resources are not stable. They are also often fragile. They’re often exploited. Our relationship to them is exploitative.”

Ms Lokko tapped global stars like David Adjaye and Theaster Gates among 89 participants in the main show — more than half of them from Africa or the African diaspora.

To reduce the Biennale’s carbon footprint, Ms Lokko encouraged the participating architects, artists and designers to be as “paper-thin” as possible with their exhibits, resulting in more drawings, film and projections as well as the reuse of materials from last year’s contemporary art Biennale.

“This exhibition is a way of showing that this work, this imagination, this creativity, has been around for a very, very long time,” Ms Lokko said. “It’s just that it hasn’t found quite the right space, in the same way.”

It is a fair question why an African-centric exhibition has been so long in coming to such a high-profile, international platform like Venice.

Okwui Enwezor, the late Nigerian art critic and museum director, was the first African to head the Venice Biennale contemporary art fair, which alternates years with the architectural show, in 2015.

Italy Biennale Architecture
A view of the closed Russia's pavilion at the Biennale International Architecture exhibition (Antonio Calanni/AP)

Ms Lokko was the first Biennale curator selected by President Roberto Cicutto, who was appointed in 2020 during the global push for inclusion ignited by the killing of George Floyd in the United States.

“This is more for us than for them to see the production, hear the voices we have heard too little, or heard in the way we wanted to,” Mr Cicutto said.

Impediments in the West to inclusive events with a focus on the global south were evident in the refusal by the Italian embassy in Ghana to approve visas for three of Ms Lokko’s collaborators, which she decried this week as “an old and familiar tale”.

A refocusing of the North-South relationship is suggested in the main pavilion’s facade: a corrugated metal roof cut into deconstructed images of the Venetian winged lion.

The material is ubiquitous in Africa and other developing regions, and here offers free shade. The lion, native to Africa and for centuries a symbol of Venice, serves as a reminder of how deeply cultural appropriation runs.

“I don’t see any lions around here,” Ms Lokko said wryly.

Inside, Mr Adjaye’s studio exhibits architectural models created “outside the dominant canon” like the Thabo Mbeki Presidential Library in South Africa that takes inspiration from pre-colonial buildings.

Italy Biennale Architecture
The installation by architect David Adjaye, of Ghana (Antonio Calanni/AP)

Ghanaian artist Ibrahim Mahama explores the colonial exploitation in the installation, Parliament Of Ghosts.

And Olalekan Jeyifous, a Brooklyn-based Nigerian national, creates a sprawling retro-futuristic narrative around the fictional formation of a united African Conservation Effort, something he imagines would have been constructed a decade after African decolonisation in an alternative 1972.

His is no utopia. This new global Africa he imagines is flattened, at the expense of local traditions.

“It’s never utopia/dystopia. Such binary Western terms, that I’m really interested in operating outside of,” he said. “It’s not just: We’ve solved all the problems now. Everything’s fantastic. It’s never that simple.”

More than in previous editions, the 64 national participants responded to Ms Lokko’s themes with pavilions that found a natural echo with the main show and its focus on climate change issues and a more inclusive dialogue.

Denmark offered practical solutions for coastal areas to work with nature to create solutions to rising seas, proposing Copenhagen islands that invite the sea in to form canals, not unlike Venice’s.

Italy Biennale Architecture
The Coastal Imaginaries installation at the Denmark pavilion (Antonio Calanni/AP)

The strategy contrasts with Venice’s own underwater barriers which, underscoring the urgency of the issue, had to be raised during the Biennale preview week outside the usual flood season and for the first time ever in May.

Decolonisation was a natural theme at the Brazilian pavilion, where curators Gabriela de Matos and Paulo Tavares show the architectural heritage of indigenous and African Brazilians, and challenge the “hegemonic” narrative that the capital, Brasilia, was built in the “middle of nowhere”.

“Decolonisation is really a practice,” Mr Tavares said. “It’s an open word, like freedom, like democracy.”

Ukraine returns to the Biennale with two installations that, in the gentlest possible way, serve as a reminder that war continues to rage in Europe.

The pavilion in the Arsenale has been decked out in black-out materials to represent ad-hoc, if futile protective measures ordinary Ukrainians are taking against the threat of Russian bombardment.

In the centre of the Giardini, curators Iryna Miroshnykova, Oleksii Petrov and Borys Filonenko have recreated earthen mounds that served as barriers against 10th century invaders. Though long abandoned, overtaken by modern farming and sprawl, they proved effective against Russian tanks last spring.

“These spaces, the fortifications, are a place to be quiet, to chill. But it is also kind of a reminder that somewhere, someone is fearing for their safety,” Mr Filonenko said.

