Thousands of prisoners freed in Zimbabwe under presidential amnesty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Thousands of prisoners freed in Zimbabwe under presidential amnesty

By Press Association
A prison officer escorts an elderly prisoner in a wheelchair after he was released from Harare Central Prison (Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP)
A prison officer escorts an elderly prisoner in a wheelchair after he was released from Harare Central Prison (Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP)

Authorities in Zimbabwe have begun releasing more than 4,000 prisoners under a presidential amnesty aimed at easing congestion in overcrowded jails.

About 800 prisoners have been freed from the Central Prison and Chikurubi Maximum Prison in the capital, Harare.

Jails in other parts of the country began releasing prisoners who qualified for the amnesty on Thursday, said Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services spokeswoman Meya Khanyezi.

She said the amnesty would “go a long way in reducing the prison population”.

Zimbabwe Prisoners Amnesty
A prison officer opens the gate to release female prisoners (Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP)

Zimbabwe’s prisons have a capacity of 17,000 but hold more than 20,000 inmates.

Former prisoners have in the past complained about overcrowding and other harsh conditions such as a lack of food and proper healthcare.

Amnesty International has previously described the conditions as “deplorable”.

The southern African nation of 15 million people regularly uses a presidential amnesty to free up prison space.

A beneficiary of the latest amnesty, John Mafararikwa, who was serving a 17-month sentence for theft, expressed relief.

“It’s overcrowded and the food is bad. Most of the time we would eat food prepared without cooking oil,” said the 71-year-old, boarding a prison bus taking him and other amnesty beneficiaries away from Harare Central Prison.

Song, dance and prayers marked the event. Some people of advanced age walked with the aid of crutches. A small group wore graduation robes after receiving diplomas in bible studies.

At Chikurubi maximum prison, freed women inmates hugged prison officers while men rushed for the back of an open truck waiting to transport them from the jail. Others thanked President Emmerson Mnangagwa for showing mercy.

Zimbabwe Prisoners Amnesty
A woman hugs a prison officer after being released from Chikurubi prison on the outskirts of Harare (Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP)

All females imprisoned for non-violent crimes and who served a third of their sentences were to be released.

Terminally ill people will be released regardless of the crime committed while blind prisoners and those “who are physically challenged that they cannot be catered for in a prison” had their remaining sentences fully remitted.

Prisoners aged over 60 and juveniles were among beneficiaries of the amnesty, while those who have been on the death row for the past 10 years had their sentences commuted to life imprisonment.

Zimbabwe still has the death penalty but has not hanged anyone since 2005. Mr Mnangagwa has previously said he is against the death penalty.

Those serving life in prison but have been in jail for the past 20 years will also be freed.

Prisoners who committed violent crimes such as murder, carjacking, human trafficking and sexual offences but have served three quarters of their sentences are also being released.

Those locked up for crimes such as treason, robbery, public violence and sabotaging electricity infrastructure were ineligible for release.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks