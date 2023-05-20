Republican hopefuls defend Marine who put NYC subway rider in fatal chokehold

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Republican hopefuls defend Marine who put NYC subway rider in fatal chokehold

By Press Association
Daniel Penny, centre, is walked by New York Police Department detectives out of the 5th Precinct on May 12 (AP)
Daniel Penny, centre, is walked by New York Police Department detectives out of the 5th Precinct on May 12 (AP)

Republican presidential hopefuls have rushed to support Daniel Penny, a white US marine veteran who was caught on video pinning an agitated Black subway passenger to the floor in a fatal chokehold.

Florida governor Ron DeSantis has urged his country to show Penny that “America’s got his back”.

Former UN ambassador Nikki Haley has called for New York’s governor to pardon Penny, while biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy donated 10,000 dollars (£8,000) to his legal defence fund.

Penny, 24, was caught on video in New York City pinning an agitated fellow subway passenger to the floor in a chokehold.

The passenger, 30-year-old Jordan Neely, later died from compression of the neck, according to the medical examiner.

Penny has been charged with manslaughter. His lawyers say he acted in self-defence.

Jordan Neely
Jordan Neely (Mills & Edwards, LLP via AP)

He has already become a hero to many Republicans, who have trumpeted Penny as a Good Samaritan moving to protect others in a Democrat-led city that they say is unsafe – even though criminal justice experts say current crime levels are more comparable to where New York was a decade ago, when people frequently lauded it as America’s safest big city.

Republican support for Penny has been unwavering, despite the fact that Mr Neely, who was black, never got physical with anyone on the train before he was placed in the chokehold for several minutes by Penny.

The rush to back Penny recalls how then-president Donald Trump and other top Republicans fiercely supported Kyle Rittenhouse during the 2020 presidential election.

Rittenhouse, a white teenager who killed two men and wounded a third during a tumultuous night of protests in Wisconsin over a black man’s death, was acquitted.

More recently, Texas Republican governor Greg Abbott vowed to pardon Daniel Perry, a white army sergeant who was sentenced to 25 years in prison for fatally shooting an armed man during a 2020 Black Lives Matter protest in the state’s capital of Austin.

Top Republicans have tried to make rising crime rates a political liability for Democrats. The Republican-controlled House Judiciary Committee travelled to New York City last month – before Mr Neely was killed – for a hearing examining “victims of violent crime in Manhattan”.

Democrats and racial justice advocates counter that Republican messaging around restoring “law and order” plays on deep-seated racism.

Jumaane Williams, a Democrat who is New York City’s public advocate, said of the Republicans: “They have a playbook of winning elections that is based on really tapping into the worst parts of human nature and really driving it home with division and fear.

“And, if there’s race and class played into it, then it’s like Christmastime for them.”

Mr Neely, known by some commuters as a Michael Jackson impersonator, had a history of mental illness and had frequently been arrested in the past. Bystanders said he had been shouting at passengers, begging for money and acting aggressively, but did not touch anyone aboard the train.

Christopher Borick, director of the Muhlenberg College Institute of Public Opinion, said Republican presidential candidates see Penny’s cause as a way to excite their party’s base.

“There’s very little downside within the Republican electorate, given that it overlays so nicely with the issues that are incredibly salient among Republican voters in terms of law and order and fitting this narrative about the degeneration of urban life,” Mr Borick said.

“That’s the message – Trump’s and his bloc of Republicans’ message – that the ‘crazies’ are a threat, and we have to do what we can to protect ‘Americans’ any way we can.”

As for Democrats, representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York tweeted before charges were filed that Mr Neely’s “murderer” was being “protected”, while “many in power demonise the poor”.

New York Mayor Eric Adams called Mr Neely’s death a “tragedy that never should have happened”, but warned against irresponsible statements before all the facts are known.

