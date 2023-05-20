Nico Denz wins another stage as Geraint Thomas surrenders Giro d’Italia lead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nico Denz wins another stage as Geraint Thomas surrenders Giro d’Italia lead

By Press Association
Nico Denz, right, claimed another stage win at the Giro d’Italia (Massimo Paolone/AP)
Nico Denz, right, claimed another stage win at the Giro d'Italia (Massimo Paolone/AP)

Geraint Thomas surrendered the Maglia Rosa in the Giro d’Italia to Bruno Armirail as Nico Denz secured his second stage triumph within three days.

Denz, who claimed his maiden Grand Tour stage win on Thursday, reacted quickly after Alberto Bettiol attempted to breakaway in the final kilometre on the approach to Cassano Magnago in Italy.

And in a gripping sprint finish, the German Bora–Hansgrohe rider just about held off the advancing Derek Gee to cross the line first in the 194-kilometre stage 14 race, with Bettiol finishing third.

“I felt supergood and so I managed to get again into the breakaway,” Denz said. “We were lucky to close the gap just inside the final kilometre.

“I felt very good and when Bettiol launched his sprint I followed him and then I went full gas until the line. It was a very tough day but it ended well for me.”

Armirail finished 40 seconds down on the leading pack but will be in pink in Sunday’s 195km mountain stage from Seregno to Bergamo after going to the top of the general classification.

Italy Giro Cycling
Bruno Armirail has replaced Geraint Thomas as the Giro d’Italia leader (Gian Mattia D’Alberto/LaPresse via AP)

Thomas, who has held the leader’s jersey for the last four stages following Remco Evenepoel’s withdrawal after a positive Covid test, is now one minute and 41 seconds behind Armirail.

The French Groupama rider said: “The plan was more about the stage win (on Saturday). We thought one day the Maglia Rosa could be up for grabs. But we didn’t think it would be today.

“I had tried on stage four and I was disappointed that I wasn’t on a good day. Only once Geraint Thomas crossed the line, it became a reality in my mind but it’s hard to realise.”

