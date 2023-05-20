Manchester City win Premier League after Arsenal lose at Nottingham Forest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Manchester City win Premier League after Arsenal lose at Nottingham Forest

By Press Association
Pep Guardiola has guided his side to another Premier League title (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester City were crowned Premier League champions after Arsenal lost 1-0 at Nottingham Forest on Saturday evening.

The Gunners needed to win to delay City’s title celebrations ahead of their home match against Chelsea on Sunday.

City had overhauled Arsenal’s eight-point lead as Mikel Arteta’s side faltered, winning 11 Premier League games in a row including a 4-1 victory over their rivals at the end of April.

Pep Guardiola’s team are unbeaten in their last 23 games through all competitions, having also reached the finals of both the FA Cup and Champions League final.

Forest’s victory also secured their own Premier League status again next season.

City have won the Premier League for the third successive campaign and a fifth in the past six years.

The Premier League trophy will be presented to City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, when they face Chelsea.

City captain Ilkay Gundogan said on the Manchester City website: “To have helped the club win a third straight Premier League title is something very special.

“The Premier League is without doubt the most demanding and competitive league in the world so that tells you everything about what an achievement this is.

“This squad is so talented and so special and to have been captain this season has been an enormous privilege.”

Gundogan paid tribute to a collective effort.

“I would also like to thank Pep, all the backroom staff and everyone who works across this football club. Every single day they help provide us as players with everything we need in order to try to be successful. There is no way we could have won this title without all their support,” the midfielder said.

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland celebrates
Erling Haaland’s goals have helped fire Manchester City to another Premier League title (Martin Rickett/PA)

“To have won this trophy three times in a row and five times in six years is incredible. That quality and consistency helps sum up what Manchester City stand for and ensures the Club will continue to strive for success going forward.

“It has been a season I will never forget. Our amazing fans have been with us every single step of the way. Without their amazing backing I don’t think there is any way we would have been able to achieve what we have done these past six seasons.

“Their passion and support have been so important and inspirational for us all. Hopefully winning the Premier League title again is a fitting way for us to say thank you to our fans.”

Erling Haaland’s goals helped fire City to the title, as the Norway forward set a new Premier League record with 36 so far.

He wrote on Twitter: “Always give your best. Always believe. It pays off. C’MON CITY!”

City defender Aymeric Laporte posted: “What a season tho. Credit to absolutely everyone involved from top to bottom.

“Every one of use fought for this. More to come soon hopefully but we can already be proud of this one.”

