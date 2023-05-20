Pete Brown, co-writer of Cream hit Sunshine Of Your Love, dies aged 82

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Songwriter and poet Pete Brown, who co-wrote Sunshine Of Your Love and White Room for the short-lived rock supergroup Cream in the 1960s, has died at the age of 82.

Brown died of cancer late on Friday, according to a post on his Facebook page.

We are extremely saddened to learn of the death of Jack’s long term friend and writing partner Pete Brown who passed away last night🌹We extend our sincere condolences to Pete’s wife Sheridan and Pete’s children as well as all his family and friends. Love from the Bruce family🕊️ pic.twitter.com/WzdvF5XKOt — Jack Bruce (@jackbrucemusic) May 20, 2023

A London-based poet who worked in the same circles as Allen Ginsberg and Spike Milligan, Brown was asked by drummer Ginger Baker to help write songs for Cream, a band he had formed with guitarist Eric Clapton and bass player Jack Bruce.

He also helped write the group’s song I Feel Fine, and formed a song-writing partnership with Bruce after Cream broke up that lasted more than four decades.