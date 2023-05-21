Brooks Koepka hopes to emulate Tiger Woods and win third PGA Championship title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brooks Koepka hopes to emulate Tiger Woods and win third PGA Championship title

By Press Association
Brooks Koepka watches his tee shot on the ninth hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Oak Hill Country Club on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Pittsford, N.Y. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Brooks Koepka watches his tee shot on the ninth hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Oak Hill Country Club on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Pittsford, N.Y. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Brooks Koepka admits it would be “pretty special” to emulate Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus by claiming a third US PGA Championship title.

Koepka will take a one-shot lead over Corey Conners and Viktor Hovland into the final round at Oak Hill, six weeks after enjoying double that advantage following 54 holes of the Masters.

The four-time major winner carded a closing 75 at Augusta National to finish second to Jon Rahm, but looks primed to claim his first major since the 2019 US PGA at Bethpage.

“It would mean a lot,” Koepka said after a second consecutive 66. “I think a major championship would mean a lot to anybody.

“I was just told that I think only Tiger and Jack have won three, so that would be pretty special to be in a list or category with them. Just got to go out and go play good tomorrow.”

PGA Championship Golf
Brooks Koepka chips to the green on the first hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Oak Hill Country Club on Saturday, May 20, 2023.(Abbie Parr, AP)

Koepka believes he “choked” in the Masters but has pledged it will be a different story at Oak Hill.

Asked what were the main lessons he had learned from Augusta, the former world number one added: “To just never think the way I thought going into the final round. I think that was a big thing for me.

“I won’t do it again the rest of my career. I promise I won’t show up like that tomorrow (Sunday).”

Conners had led the way on seven under par after covering his first 15 holes in two under par, only to find sand off the tee on the 16th and then embed his second shot into the face of the bunker.

PGA Championship Golf
Corey Conners, of Canada, hits from the rough on the 16th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Oak Hill Country Club. (Eric Gay, AP)

“I didn’t make great contact there,” Conners admitted. “The ball was below my feet and didn’t quite adjust for that. Wish I could have that one back.

“It was an unfortunate situation and a poor shot.

“If I could have dropped it on the side closest to the fairway I might have had a better stance there, but it was pretty clear once we took a look that it was going to be closer to the hole and had to drop no closer to the hole.

“I put myself in a difficult spot there, but you’ve just got to follow the rules.”

