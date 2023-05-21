France pension protest held on outskirts of Cannes Film Festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
France pension protest held on outskirts of Cannes Film Festival

By Press Association
Demonstrators protest against Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform in Cannes (Daniel Cole/AP)
Protests over pension reforms have rocked France in recent months, but demonstrations have been kept largely at bay at one of the country’s glitziest events, the Cannes Film Festival.

On Sunday, dozens of protesters gathered in Cannes to oppose the retirement reforms pushed through parliament by President Emmanuel Macron’s government.

Those protests, however, were far removed from the central hub of the festival, the Palais des Festivals, or Cannes’ seaside boulevard, the Croisette.

Instead, they gathered on the edge of the city, on the Boulevard Carnot.

Protesters toss a puppet depicting President Emmanuel Macron during a demonstration in Cannes (Daniel Cole/AP)

“We are against the retirement reforms which will make many people die at work,” said Tomas Ghestem, one of the demonstrators.

Ahead of the festival, local authorities in Cannes ordered a ban on rallies throughout much of Cannes.

That move was part of increasing attempts throughout France to prohibit demonstrations in some high-profile locations.

Unions have called for a new round of nationwide demonstrations on June 6.

The ban has kept Cannes’ famous red carpet clear of demonstrations and prevented one of the most divisive issues in France from disturbing the highly orchestrated flow of the festival.

One exception was on Friday.

Demonstrators protest against President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform (Daniel Cole/AP)

Hospital workers skirted the ban by protesting on private grounds in front of the Carlton Hotel, a historic luxury hotel where many stars stay during the festival.

Hotel and catering workers held up a banner reading “No to pension reforms”.

Labour strife has coloured much of this year’s Cannes, which is happening while Hollywood screenwriters are on strike.

Film and TV writers are seeking higher pay, reforms for the streaming era and safeguards against the use of artificial intelligence.

Juror Paul Dano said he planned to join the picket lines when he returned home.

Sean Penn called the studios’ stance on AI “a human obscenity”.

The board for SAG-AFTRA, the actors’ union, earlier this week voted to ask its members for strike authorisation in its own negotiations with studios for a new contract.

