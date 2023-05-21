Brooks Koepka holds slender lead as US PGA Championship heads for thrilling end

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brooks Koepka holds slender lead as US PGA Championship heads for thrilling end

By Press Association
Brooks Koepka remained in the lead midway through the final round of the US PGA Championship (Abbie Parr/AP)
Brooks Koepka remained in the lead midway through the final round of the US PGA Championship (Abbie Parr/AP)

Brooks Koepka stumbled after a flying start to set up the prospect of a thrilling finish to the 105th US PGA Championship at Oak Hill.

Koepka took a one-shot lead over Corey Conners and Viktor Hovland into the final round, six weeks after enjoying double that advantage following 54 holes of the Masters.

The four-time major winner carded a closing 75 at Augusta National to finish second to Jon Rahm and felt he had “choked” under pressure, but looked set to exorcise those demons in style when he stormed out of the blocks on Sunday.

Koepka holed from four feet for birdie at both the second and third and completed the hat-trick from double the distance on the par-five fourth.

Hovland also birdied the fourth to remain three behind and picked up another shot on the next to close the gap after Koepka’s own attempt had caught the edge of the hole and stayed out.

Koepka showed a first sign of frailty with a pushed drive into Allen’s Creek on the difficult sixth hole, the resulting bogey allowing Hovland to get within a shot after he saved par from a greenside bunker.

Both players then bogeyed the seventh to bring several players back into contention, with Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau both three off the lead.

Viktor Hovland
Viktor Hovland watches his tee shot on the seventh hole during the final round of the US PGA Championship (Eric Gay/AP)

World number one Rahm, commentating for CBS following a closing 71 which left him seven over par, had been full of praise for Koepka after his blistering start.

“He is a player that, when he gets in contention, is like a shark in the water,” Rahm said.

“He smells blood, especially on these types of courses. It suits his mentality of being even keel, plodding along and taking opportunities when they come.

“He came out aggressive and I don’t think people realise how dangerous some of these hole locations are. To be that precise (on the second) to give yourself three feet straight up the hill is incredible.”

Open champion Cameron Smith had recorded the lowest round of the week to date with a closing 65 and insisted no-one should be surprised that he and fellow LIV players were able to compete at the highest level.

“I gave up on that narrative about six months ago,” Smith said with a smile. “I think there’s been a few guys that have been trying to kick it along a little bit.

“We’re still out there. We haven’t forgot how to play golf. We’re all great golfers out there, and we know what we can do, and I think that’s what we’re trying to do.”

England’s Tyrrell Hatton was left to rue a nightmare opening round of 77 after subsequent scores of 68, 69 and 67 proved what was possible and left him on course to finish just outside the top 10.

