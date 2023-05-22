President Biden and House Speaker to meet in search of budget compromise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News World

President Biden and House Speaker to meet in search of budget compromise

By Press Association
US President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference following the G7 summit (Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg/ AP
US President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference following the G7 summit (Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg/ AP

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy were due to meet on Monday as talks continued on reaching a US budget compromise ahead of a June 1 deadline.

Talks in Washington on the debt ceiling to avert a federal default finished on Sunday with the Democratic president talking to the Republican speaker as Mr Biden flew home on Sunday from the G7 summit in Japan.

Mr McCarthy said the call was “productive” and that the on-again, off-again negotiations between his staff and White House representatives are focused on spending cuts.

“I think we can solve some of these problems if he understands what we’re looking at,” he said. “But I’ve been very clear to him from the very beginning. We have to spend less money than we spent last year.”

Congress Debt Limit
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy speaks with press after talking to President Joe Biden (Patrick Semansky/AP)

“There’s no agreement on anything. We’re looking at, how do we have a victory for this country?”

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said June 1 was a “hard deadline”, after which the government could run out of cash to pay bills.

“We’ll keep working,” said counsellor to the president Steve Ricchetti as the White House team left the latest round of talks.

Before leaving the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Mr Biden warned House Republicans they must move off their “extreme positions” over raising the debt limit.

He said: “It’s time for Republicans to accept that there is no deal to be made solely, solely, on their partisan terms.”

The president had been scheduled to travel to Papua New Guinea and Australia, but cut short his trip in light of the strained negotiations.

Republicans want to roll back next year’s spending to 2022 levels, but the White House has proposed keeping 2024 the same as the 2023 budget year.

Republicans initially sought to impose spending caps for 10 years, although the latest proposal narrowed that to about six. The White House wants a two-year budget deal.

“I think that we can reach an agreement,” Mr Biden said. “I can’t guarantee that they wouldn’t force a default by doing something outrageous.”

