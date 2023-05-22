Sporting Weekend in Pictures

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Manchester City secured their third straight Premier League title but Manchester United kept the Women’s Super League title race alive with a 2-1 win against City.

Chantelle Cameron defeated Katie Taylor, La Rochelle earned back-to-back Heineken Champions Cup victories and Brooks Koepka landed his third US PGA Championship.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best pictures from this weekend’s sporting action.

Manchester City celebrated their third straight Premier League title (Martin Rickett/PA)

La Rochelle players celebrated after securing back-to-back Heineken Champions Cup victories (Brian Lawless/PA)

Chantelle Cameron defeated Katie Taylor by majority decision to successfully defend her undisputed light-welterweight crown (Damien Eagers/PA)

Sir Mo Farah finished eighth in the Great Manchester Run 10K, the penultimate race of his career (Tim Markland/PA)

Brandon McNulty won the 15th stage of the Giro D’Italia (Gian Mattia D’Alberto/AP)

Manchester United took the Women’s Super League title race to the final day with a 2-1 win against Manchester City (Tim Goode/PA)

Daniil Medvedev won the Italian Open with a 7-5 7-5 victory against Holger Rune (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

Brooks Koepka holds the Wanamaker trophy after winning his third US PGA Championship (Seth Wenig/AP)

Rory McIlroy, left, congratulates Michael Block for the latter’s hole-in-one during the final round of the PGA Championship tournament at Oak Hill Country Club (Abbie Parr/PA)