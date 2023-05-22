US and Papua New Guinea sign security deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
US and Papua New Guinea sign security deal

By Press Association
Papua New Guinea prime minister James Marape attends a breakfast meeting (Nick Perry/AP)
Papua New Guinea prime minister James Marape attends a breakfast meeting (Nick Perry/AP)

The United States has signed a new security pact with Papua New Guinea as it competes with China for influence in the Pacific.

Papua New Guinea’s location just north of Australia makes it strategically significant. It was the site of fierce battles during the Second World War, and with a population of nearly 10 million people it is the most populous Pacific island nation.

The State Department said the new agreement provides a framework to help improve security cooperation, enhance the capacity of Papua New Guinea’s defence force and increase regional stability.

The full agreement will be made public once politicians in both countries have an opportunity for input, which is likely to be in a couple of months.

Papua New Guinea US Security
The deal with signed at a meeting in Port Moresby (New Zealand Prime Minister's Office via AP)

At a breakfast meeting, Papua New Guinea prime minister James Marape said his country faces significant security challenges, from skirmishes within the country to illegal fishing boats that light up the night like skyscrapers.

“We have our internal security as well as our sovereignty security issues,” Mr Marape said. “We’re stepping up on that front to make sure our borders are secure.”

But the agreement sparked student protests in the second-largest city, Lae. And many in the Pacific are concerned about the increasing militarisation of the region.

Student Naomi Kipoi, 17, said she was opposed to the security pact because she felt it means the US could come to her country whenever it pleased without permission. She said China had been a big help to her country by building roads and funding schools.

“The US didn’t help us with aid and other things,” Naomi said. “They’re just trying to sign the agreement.”

Last year, nearby Solomon Islands signed its own security pact with China, a move that raised alarm throughout the Pacific.

The US has increased its focus on the Pacific, opening embassies in Solomon Islands and Tonga, reviving Peace Corps volunteer efforts, and encouraging more business investment.

But some have questioned how reliable a partner the US is in the Pacific, particularly after President Joe Biden cancelled his plans to make an historic stop in Papua New Guinea to sign the pact.

Mr Biden would have been the first sitting US president to visit any Pacific island country, but he ended up cancelling to focus on the debt limit talks back at home.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken travelled in Mr Biden’s place, arriving in Papua New Guinea early on Monday. In response to news of Mr Blinken’s impending visit, China warned against the introduction of “geopolitical games” into the region.

As well as the defence pact, the US also signed a maritime agreement with Papua New Guinea which will allow the US Coast Guard to partner with the Pacific nation to counter illegal fishing and drug smuggling.

The US visit coincided with a trip by Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, who was hosting a meeting with Pacific island leaders to discuss ways to better cooperate.

Mr Blinken met New Zealand prime minister Chris Hipkins and said the two nations had a shared vision for the region.

“To make sure that it remains free, open, secure and prosperous,” Mr Blinken said.

Mr Hipkins told Mr Blinken he was very happy that the US politician had made the trip.

“The increased US presence in the Pacific is something we welcome,” Mr Hipkins said.

