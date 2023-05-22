Pope to visit Portugal for World Youth Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News World

Pope to visit Portugal for World Youth Day

By Press Association
Pope Francis will travel to Lisbon in August (Gregorio Borgia/AP)
Pope Francis will travel to Lisbon in August (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

Pope Francis will travel to Portugal for World Youth Day in the first week of August and include a stop at the popular Marian shrine in Fatima, the Vatican said.

The August 2-6 visit is longer than originally expected and covers almost the entire week of the big Catholic rally that St John Paul II inaugurated to try to invigorate young people in their faith.

Francis is staying in Lisbon for the length of the visit but will make a day trip to Fatima on August 5.

Francis previously travelled there in 2017 to mark the 100th anniversary of a key event in the 20th-century Catholic Church – the visions of the Virgin Mary reported by three shepherd children and the “secrets” she told them.

Vatican Pope
Pope Francis, pictured receiving Cannoli Siciliani – traditional Sicilian pastries – is to visit Portugal (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

Francis’s visit comes as war is raging in Ukraine, providing a comparison to when the visions were reported at a time when Europe was in the throes of the First World War.

The visit comes as the Portuguese Catholic Church is reckoning with its legacy of clergy sexual abuse.

Earlier this year, an independent report found that more than 4,800 people may have been victims starting in 1950. Previously, senior Portuguese church officials claimed only a handful of cases had occurred.

There was no word on whether Francis would meet victims, as he has done on several occasions elsewhere.

The Portuguese Bishops Conference expressed “huge joy” at the Vatican announcement of Francis’s visit and said hundreds of thousands of young people from around the world are expected in Lisbon.

The rally was originally scheduled for 2022 but was postponed a year because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The last international World Youth Day was held in 2019 in Panama.

“We hope that the presence of Pope Francis among us, and which includes a significant pilgrimage to the Fatima shrine, will provide a powerful sense of renewal and grace for the church in Portugal,” the Bishops’ Conference said in a statement.

Francis’s other travel this year is expected to include a quick trip to Marseille, France, on September 23 to address a meeting of Mediterranean bishops. Also under consideration is a proposed visit to Mongolia starting in late August.

