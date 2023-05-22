Battle for Bakhmut is not over, says Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Battle for Bakhmut is not over, says Ukraine

By Press Association
Smoke rises from a building in Bakhmut (Libkos,/AP)
Smoke rises from a building in Bakhmut (Libkos,/AP)

A senior Ukrainian politician has said the battle for Bakhmut is not over after Russia claimed it has won control of the city following a nine-month conflict in which tens of thousands of fighters died,

Deputy defence minister Hanna Maliar said on Monday that Ukrainian troops hold some areas in its south-western outskirts, while fighting continues for the strategic heights in the northern and southern parts of the suburbs.

“The offensive potential of the enemy has been significantly reduced. Huge losses have been inflicted on the enemy. We have gained time for certain actions, which will be revealed later,” Ms Maliar said.

UKRAINE Russia
(PA Graphics)

Ukrainian officials say their fighters played a key role in their strategy of exhausting Russian forces and that their current positions surrounding Bakhmut will let them strike back inside the 400-year-old city.

“Despite the fact that we now control a small part of Bakhmut, the importance of its defence does not lose its relevance,” said Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, who commands Ukraine’s ground forces. “This gives us the opportunity to enter the city in case of a change in the situation. And it will definitely happen.”

The fog of war made it impossible to confirm the situation inside Bakhmut.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said fighters of the Wagner private military contractor, backed by Russian troops, had seized the city. Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky said the city was not being fully occupied.

In a video posted on Telegram, Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin said the city came under complete Russian control about midday on Saturday, proclaiming it “completely taken” as he held a Russian flag with a group of at least nine masked fighters in body armour and heavy weapons.

Russia Ukraine Bakhmut
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group, holds a Russian national flag in front of his soldiers in Bakhmut (Prigozhin Press Service via AP)

Russian president Vladimir Putin badly needed a victory in Bakhmut, analysts say, especially after a winter offensive by his forces failed to take other cities and towns along the front.

But victory in Bakhmut does not necessarily bring Russia any closer to capturing the Donetsk region — one of Mr Putin’s stated aims at the start of the invasion.

Rather, it opens the way to more grinding battles toward Sloviansk or Kostiantynivka, 12 miles away, said Kateryna Stepanenko, a Russia analyst at the Institute for the Study of War, a US-based think tank.

For Ukraine, the important factor has been the high number of Russian casualties and sapping of their adversary’s morale for the small patch of the 932-mile front line as Ukraine gears up for a major counter-offensive in the 15-month-old war.

“The enemy failed to surround Bakhmut. They lost part of the heights around the city. The continuing advance of our troops in the suburbs greatly complicates the enemy’s presence,” Ms Maliar said. “Our troops have taken the city in a semi-encirclement, which gives us the opportunity to destroy the enemy.”

About 34 miles north of the Russian-held regional capital of Donetsk, Bakhmut was an important industrial centre, surrounded by salt and gypsum mines and home to about 80,000 people before the war, in a country of more than 43 million.

The city, named Artyomovsk after a Bolshevik revolutionary when Ukraine was part of the Soviet Union, was known for its sparkling wine produced in underground caves.

It was popular among tourists for its broad, tree-lined avenues, lush parks and stately central district with imposing late 19th-century mansions. All are now reduced to a smouldering wasteland.

Recent months have seen fierce fighting in Bakhmut’s urban centre. But even now, Ukrainian forces are making significant advances near strategic roads through surrounding countryside, chipping away at Russia’s northern and southern flanks with the aim of encircling Wagner fighters inside the city.

