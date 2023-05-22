Erdogan wins endorsement for Turkish election run-off from third-place candidate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Erdogan wins endorsement for Turkish election run-off from third-place candidate

By Press Association
Turkish president and People’s Alliance’s presidential candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, shakes hands with Sinan Ogan, former presidential candidate from ATA alliance, in Istanbul, Turkey (Turkish Presidency via AP)
Turkish president and People’s Alliance’s presidential candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, shakes hands with Sinan Ogan, former presidential candidate from ATA alliance, in Istanbul, Turkey (Turkish Presidency via AP)

The third-placed contender in the Turkish presidential election has formally endorsed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the second-round run-off vote to be held on May 28.

The nationalist presidential candidate Sinan Ogan, 55, has emerged as a potential kingmaker after neither Mr Erdogan nor his main challenger, opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, secured the majority needed for a first-round victory on May 14.

Mr Ogan, a former academic who was backed by a far-right anti-migrant party, won 5.17% in the May 14 vote and could hold the key to victory in the run-off now that he is out of the race.

“I declare that we will support Mr Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the candidate of the People’s Alliance, in the second round of the elections,” Mr Ogan said, in reference to the Erdogan-led alliance that includes nationalist and Islamist parties.

Sinan Ogan
Sinan Ogan (Burhan Ozbilici/AP)

“We believe that our decision will be the right decision for our country and nation,” Mr Ogan said.

Mr Erdogan received 49.5% of the votes in the first round – just short of the majority needed for an outright victory – compared with Mr Kilicdaroglu’s 44.9%.

Mr Erdogan’s ruling AK party and its nationalist and Islamist allies also retained a majority in the 600-seat parliament.

That increases Mr Erdogan’s chances of re-election because voters are likely to vote for him to avoid a splintered government, analysts say.

Mr Ogan cited Mr Erdogan’s parliamentary majority as a reason for his decision.

“It is important that (the) newly elected president is under the same (leadership) as the parliament,” Mr Ogan said.

“(Mr Kilicdaroglu’s) alliance, on the other hand, could not display sufficient success against the People’s Alliance which has been in power for 20 years, and could not establish a perspective that could convince us about the future.”

His endorsement of Mr Erdogan came days after he held a surprise meeting with the Turkish leader in Istanbul on Friday.

No statement was made following the one-hour meeting.

Mr Ogan insisted on Monday that he did not engage in any horse-trading with the Turkish leader.

Mr Ogan had attracted votes from people who disapproved of Mr Erdogan’s policies but did not want to support Mr Kilicdaroglu, who leads Turkey’s centre-left, pro-secular main opposition party.

Turkish CHP party leader and Nation Alliance’s presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu
Turkish CHP party leader and Nation Alliance’s presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu (Ali Unal/AP)

Analysts say that despite Mr Ogan’s endorsement, it is not certain that all of his supporters would go to Mr Erdogan.

Some were likely to shift to Mr Kilicdaroglu while others might choose not to vote in the run-off race.

Umit Ozdag, the leader of the anti-migrant Victory Party that had backed Mr Ogan, appeared to dissociate himself from the decision to endorse Mr Erdogan.

“Mr Sinan Ogan’s statement is his own political choice. This statement does not represent (the views of) the Victory Party and does not bind the party,” Mr Ozdag tweeted.

He added that he would make a statement on Tuesday.

Mr Ogan listed the conditions to earn his endorsement while speaking to Turkish media last week.

Among them were taking a tough stance against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, and a timeline for the expulsion of millions of refugees, including nearly 3.7 million Syrians.

Mr Erdogan, meanwhile, told CNN International in an interview that he would not bend to such demands.

“I’m not a person who likes to negotiate in such a manner. It will be the people who are the kingmakers,” he said.

In an apparent attempt to sway nationalist voters, Mr Kilicdaroglu hardened his tone last week, vowing to send back refugees and ruling out any peace negotiations with the PKK if he were elected.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks