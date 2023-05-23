Donald Trump faces further lawsuit over remarks on CNN

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Donald Trump faces further lawsuit over remarks on CNN

By Press Association
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire (Charles Krupa/AP)
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire (Charles Krupa/AP)

The columnist who won a sexual abuse and defamation case against former US president Donald Trump has filed a fresh lawsuit over comments he made on TV a day after the verdict was announced.

E Jean Carroll, 79, was awarded 5 million dollars (£4.02 million) on May 10 and is seeking at least a further 10 million dollars (£8.04 million) for comments made by Mr Trump at a CNN town hall meeting.

Her lawyers, who filed the amended lawsuit in Manhattan, said the former president had “doubled down” on derogatory remarks about the former Elle magazine columnist.

Trump Columnist Lawsuit
E Jean Carroll arrives to a courthouse in New York during the lawsuit against former US president Donald Trump (Seth Wenig/AP)

“It is hard to imagine defamatory conduct that could possibly be more motivated by hatred, ill will, or spite,” they wrote of his remarks on CNN. “This conduct supports a very substantial punitive damages award in Carroll’s favor both to punish Trump, to deter him from engaging in further defamation, and to deter others from doing the same.”

A nine-person jury in the civil suit decided Mr Trump had sexually abused Ms Carroll – but not raped her – at an upscale Manhattan department store in early spring 1996.

It also found that Mr Trump had made false statements that damaged her reputation after she went public with her allegations in a 2019 book.

Joe Tacopina, a lawyer for Mr Trump who has filed an appeal against the original verdict, declined to comment on the new legal claim which has been added to an existing lawsuit dealing with derogatory remarks made in 2019.

Ms Carroll’s lawyers asked for a speedy resolution “while she remains in good health and before Donald Trump’s time and attention are consumed entirely by his presidential campaign.”

In the new claim, her lawyers said Mr Trump, “undeterred by the jury’s verdict, persisted in maliciously defaming Carroll yet again” at the CNN event.

“He doubled down on his prior defamatory statements, asserting to an audience all too ready to cheer him on that ‘I never met this woman. I never saw this woman,’ that he did not sexually assault Carroll, and that her account — which had just been validated by a jury of Trump’s peers one day before — was a ‘fake,’ ‘made up story’ invented by a ‘whack job’.”

They added: “Trump used a national platform to demean and mock Carroll. He egged on a laughing audience as he made light of his violent sexual assault, called Carroll names, implied that Carroll was asking to be assaulted, and dismissed the jury’s verdict vindicating Carroll.”

