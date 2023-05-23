Guam braces itself for ‘direct hit’ from Typhoon Mawar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Guam braces itself for ‘direct hit’ from Typhoon Mawar

By Press Association
Residents prepare for Typhoon Mawar’s approach in Tamuning, Guam (Rick Cruz/The Pacific Daily/AP)
Residents prepare for Typhoon Mawar’s approach in Tamuning, Guam (Rick Cruz/The Pacific Daily/AP)

Guam is preparing itself to take a “direct hit” from Typhoon Mawar as it strengthens on a path across the Pacific.

Lou Leon Guerrero, governor of the US territory, has warned people to stay at home after the weather service warned the typhoon is likely to hit the southern part of the island around midday on Wednesday, local time.

“We may take a direct hit,” said Patrick Doll, lead meteorologist for the National Weather Service. “If we don’t take a direct hit, it’s going to be very close.”

He said Mawar, which is expected to arrive as a 140mph Category 4 typhoon, could cause “extensive damage”.

Tropical Weather
Radar image showing Typhoon Mawar near Guam on Monday (US National Weather Service/AP)

The governor said she would place Guam essentially in a lockdown effective from 1pm on Tuesday with rain from the storm’s outer bands starting to fall in the morning.

A storm surge of six to 10 feet above the normal high tide was expected which could reach up to 15 feet, the weather service said.

Officials warned residents who are not in fully concrete structures to consider moving for safety. Many homes are made of wood and tin.

“The triple threat of cat 4 typhoon force winds, torrential rains and life-threatening storm surge are all expected for Guam and Rota,” the weather service said on Tuesday.

Rota, an island in the US Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, was also under a typhoon warning, with Tinian and Saipan in the northern Marianas under tropical storm warnings.

Some people in those areas are still in temporary shelters or tents after Category 5 Super Typhoon Yutu in 2018.

“Guam takes a Category 4 or 5 hit every five to seven years. Mother Nature has spared us as of late,” said Mr Doll, who added the last direct hit was in 2002. “We are way overdue.”

