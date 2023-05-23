19 children dead in blaze at Guyana school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
19 children dead in blaze at Guyana school

By Press Association
The dormitory at the school was destroyed (Guyana’s Department of Public Information/AP)
The dormitory at the school was destroyed (Guyana’s Department of Public Information/AP)

At least 19 children have been killed in a fire which raced through a dormitory at a school in Guyana, as authorities investigate whether it was deliberately set.

All but one of the victims were indigenous girls, officials said.

“This is a horrific incident. It’s tragic. It’s painful,” President Irfaan Ali said, adding that his government was mobilising all possible resources as he requested help from the region to identify the remains of 13 bodies.

The fire broke out at about 10.50pm on Sunday in the dormitory building of a secondary school that serves remote, mostly indigenous villages and is located in the border town of Mahdia, a gold and diamond mining community about 200 miles south of the capital, Georgetown, the government said in a statement.

Guyana School Fire
A fire raced through the dormitory on Monday (Guyana’s Department of Public Information/AP)

Deputy fire chief Dwayne Scotland said “the fire was maliciously set” and began in the building’s south-west corner.

Police chief Clifton Hicken added that “initial investigations suggest that it was maliciously set” and said that while the girls’ dormitory had five doors, iron grill work trapped them inside.

“This is the saddest day of my life as president. I wish it had not occurred,” Mr Ali said.

Thirteen girls and a young boy died in the dormitory and five died in hospital, the government said.

“When firefighters arrived on the scene, the building was already completely engulfed in flames,” Guyana’s fire service said in a statement.

“Our heartfelt sympathy goes out to the relatives and friends of those young souls.”

Officials said two children remain in a critical condition and four have severe injuries.

