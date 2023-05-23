Natalie Portman and Todd Haynes discuss May December at Cannes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Natalie Portman and Todd Haynes discuss May December at Cannes

By Press Association
Director Todd Haynes and Natalie Portman at Cannes (Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)
Director Todd Haynes and Natalie Portman at Cannes (Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)

In Todd Haynes’ tonally shape-shifting May December, the first announcement of the movie’s playful intentions comes with a theatrical zoom in, a few lushly melodramatic piano notes and the frightful announcement that there no more hot dogs in the fridge.

That moment, which Haynes says signals “that there’s something coy happening in the language of the film”, is just a taste of what’s to come in May December, a delicious and disquieting drama laced with comedy and camp that Haynes premiered over the weekend at the Cannes Film Festival.

Natalie Portman stars as an actress researching a film that will dramatise a scandal from 20 years earlier.

She goes to Savannah, Georgia, in the US, to spend time with Gracie Atherton-Yoo (Julianne Moore), who years earlier become tabloid fodder for a sexual relationship with a young teenager.

Now she is seemingly happily married to him, Joe Yoo (Charles Melton), with children of their own and suburban barbecues to host.

The film, scripted by Samy Burch, takes a light but deliberate touch in navigating thorny themes of performance and identity. As Portman’s character grows increasingly like Gracie, ethical borders begin to tumble away.

“It was tonally such an amazing script and so rigorous,” Haynes said in an interview alongside Portman.

“It kept shifting the way you felt about or trusted one character versus another.

France Cannes
Natalie Portman at the photocall for May December at Cannes (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

“That whole process as it manoeuvred through the course of the script was such a compelling experience. And I just thought wow, how could you translate into visually?”

May December, which Netflix acquired on Tuesday for a reported 11 million dollars (£9 million) with plans to release later this year, is the first time Haynes (who has regularly worked with Moore) has made a movie with Portman, 41.

For her, May December was a chance to not only work with a director she has long admired but explore some of her own fascinations.

“It poses a lot of the questions I’m most obsessed by about performance, about the purpose of art, about innocence,” says Portman, also a producer on the film.

“When you explore all those layers, playing someone who’s playing someone, making a movie of a movie in a movie, there’s so many layers of artifice, and what truth we can get out of artifice, which is the kind of alchemy of what we do,” adds Portman.

“We’re using lies to tell the truth, and it’s magic.”

May December has some unofficial roots in reality. Gracie is not very different in certain ways from Mary Kay Letourneau, a Washington State schoolteacher who went to prison after a relationship with a boy in her sixth-grade class.

Questions of identity and artifice have run through Haynes’ filmography, including the sumptuous 1950s romance Carol, the Douglas Sirk-inspired melodrama Far From Heaven, and his most recent film, the documentary The Velvet Underground.

France Cannes
Cory Michael Smith, from left, Julianne Moore, director Todd Haynes, Charles Melton and Natalie Portman (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

In Portman, he found an actor who shared a similar approach to film.

“A lot of narrative filmmaking and fiction-making has an internal desire to redeem oneself through the process, to sort of affirm one’s own aims. That’s the thing that I’m not particularly interested in as a director,” says Haynes.

“And I’m drawn to actors who feel similarly, who are actually interested in creating a distance between maybe their own values and ideas and those portrayed in the character.”

He praised Portman’s eagerness to engage with “and lean into the most disquieting aspects of the character”.

Portman has famously played some real-life figures, like Jacqueline Kennedy (Jackie), which required copious amounts of research.

But in May December, she plays an actor far more reckless than herself. Yet even in a performance that could have easily slid into satire, Portman deftly inhabits her.

“Most artists who tell stories want to hold up their ethical standpoint in the light. It can be vampiric to take human emotion and human story and capitalise on it and tell a story,” Portman says.

“But hopefully the energy that you come to it with is empathy and the curiosity to explore someone’s human behaviour and someone’s inner self.

“That it’s an act of empathy and not an act of bloodsucking.”

There were long conversations with Haynes and Moore as they prepared to make May December in a 30-day shooting spring.

But unlike her character, Portman’s preparation for the part was mostly already done.

“Well,” Portman says smiling, “I’ve spent my whole life researching how to be an actress.”

