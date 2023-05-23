Geneva airport briefly closed as activists protest against private jet fair

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Geneva airport briefly closed as activists protest against private jet fair

By Press Association
Environmental activists from Stay Grounded and Greenpeace protest by being handcuffed to a aircraft during the European Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (EBACE), at the Geneve Aeroport in Geneva, Switzerland on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP/PA)
Geneva airport was briefly closed to flights on Tuesday after climate activists staged a protest against a private jet fair taking place in the Swiss city this week.

Sandy Bouchat, spokeswoman for the Geneva airport, said it was temporarily shut to both outbound and inbound flights for about an hour for security reasons. Seven flights were diverted and others were delayed.

Activists from several groups including Greenpeace, Scientist Rebellion, Stay Grounded and Extinction Rebellion disrupted the annual European Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition, with some sitting down in front of private jets parked on the airport tarmac.

Others stuck warning labels on planes with messages such as “Private jets burn our future.”

Geneva police said about 80 people were detained. Airport operators said they planned to file criminal complaints, adding that four people, including activists and private security staff, were injured in the protest.

The protest comes months after climate activists blocked private jets at Amsterdam Schiphol airport, arguing that the super-rich should be stopped from causing vastly more greenhouse gas emissions than the rest of the world’s population.

“Whilst many can’t afford food and rent anymore, the super-rich wreck our planet, unless we put an end to it,” said Mira Kapfinger of the group Stay Grounded.

“Apart from banning private jets, it’s also time to end air miles schemes which reward frequent flying, and instead tax frequent flyers. We need fair climate solutions.”

The Brussels-based environmental think tank Transport & Environment said emissions from private jets increased faster than those from other forms of aviation between 2005 and 2019.

In a report published two years ago, it found that private jets generate between five and 14 times more pollution per passenger than regular passenger planes.

