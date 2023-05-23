Italy agrees £1.8 billion aid package for flooded north

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Italy agrees £1.8 billion aid package for flooded north

By Press Association
Volunteers clear mud as household goods are piled on the side of a street in Faenza, Italy, on Monday, May 22, 2023 (Michele Nucci/LaPresse via AP/PA)
Volunteers clear mud as household goods are piled on the side of a street in Faenza, Italy, on Monday, May 22, 2023 (Michele Nucci/LaPresse via AP/PA)

The Italian government has approved more than two billion euros (£1.77 billion) in aid for the flood-stricken northern region of Emilia-Romagna.

The government is considering raising by one euro the price of admission tickets to state museums, Premier Giorgia Meloni said.

The money would be earmarked to help pay for repairs to damaged cultural institutions.

Also being considered is a special lotto game to raise funds.

Italy Floods
Mud covers cars in Faenza, Italy, after floods hit the town (Luca Bruno/AP/PA)

Ms Meloni told reporters that the assistance approved at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday includes the suspension of tax payments as well as utility bills over the coming months.

Mortgage payments in areas considered disaster zones will also be suspended.

“In the situation which Italy finds itself, finding two billion euros in a few days isn’t an easy thing,” Ms Meloni said.

She cited many of the categories receiving aid, including education, where laptops must be purchased for students who cannot reach schools because of the flooding.

For workers temporarily left jobless because farms and businesses were destroyed or left inaccessible, some 580 million euros (£503 million) were allocated.

The flooding last week claimed at least 14 lives. Twenty-one rivers overran their banks and at least 300 landslides were triggered by a heavy concentration of rainfall, which could not be absorbed by terrain that had been parched by lack of rain for weeks.

Emilia-Romagna Governor Stefano Bonaccini, who appeared with Ms Meloni at the news conference, expressed thanks for the swift approval of aid, but noted that the region “has wounds and will have them for a while”.

“There are people who lost everything, or who lost almost everything,” Mr Bonaccini said.

There are those with businesses which can’t operate in large part because some 600 roads were blocked or destroyed by landslides or flooding, the governor said.

He estimated the cost of road damage alone at one billion euros.

Other sectors, such as the important agricultural sector of the region’s economy, known for its production of fruit, honey, wheat, pork and poultry are still calculating losses.

Also among the areas badly damaged were many beach resorts along the Adriatic Sea, a stretch of coast popular with tourists from Italy and northern Europe.

The aid package includes some 700 million euros (£607 million) for companies from the region whose exports were devastated. Emilia-Romagna is the leading region in Italy in terms of export-value per capita.

To help coordinate the efforts, Italy’s recently appointed drought commission was tasked on Tuesday with also managing drainage projects, to help rid the area of floodwaters.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks