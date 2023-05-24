Lawyers claim Trump ‘treated unfairly’ over probe into documents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lawyers claim Trump ‘treated unfairly’ over probe into documents

By Press Association
Former President Donald Trump (Evan Vucci/AP)
Former President Donald Trump (Evan Vucci/AP)

Lawyers for former US President Donald Trump said he is “being treated unfairly” as they asked for a meeting with attorney general Merrick Garland over the investigation into the handling of classified documents.

Attorneys John Rowley and James Trusty requested a meeting about the Justice Department investigation in a letter posted by Mr Trump on his Truth Social media platform, saying they wanted to discuss “the ongoing injustice being perpetrated by your Special Counsel and his prosecutors”.

The wording echoed Mr Trump’s language about the investigations into whether the former president illegally retained hundreds of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort home in Florida and whether he sought to obstruct government efforts to get the records back.

Capitol Riot Proud Boys
Attorney General Merrick Garland (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

The year-long investigation, headed by special counsel Jack Smith, appears to be nearing an end after interviews with a broad cross-section of witnesses, including attorneys for Mr Trump, former White House officials and other close aides.

While it is not unusual for defence lawyers to seek meetings with senior Justice Department officials, it is rare for such meetings to include the attorney general.

Justice Department officials have repeatedly signalled the recommendation on whether to pursue charges against Mr Trump or anyone else in the investigation belongs with Mr Smith and his team.

The attorney general did not move to overrule any of the actions taken in the probe by special counsel John Durham into the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation in 2016.

In addition to the documents investigation, Mr Smith is separately investigating efforts by Mr Trump and his allies to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election.

A Justice Department spokeswoman declined to comment while Mr Trump’s lawyers and spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment.

