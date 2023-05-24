Democrats accused of ‘lack of urgency’ in budget crisis talks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Democrats accused of ‘lack of urgency’ in budget crisis talks

By Press Association
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy speaks to reporters as debt limit negotiations continue (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy speaks to reporters as debt limit negotiations continue (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Republicans complained of a “lack of urgency” as talks continue to resolve the US budget dispute and avert a chaotic federal default.

Failure to strike a deal by the June 1 deadline would inflict economic pain and throw the US financial markets into turmoil – having fallen on Tuesday with no deal in sight.

“We’re not there yet,” said House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who insisted he will agree a Bill “that doesn’t spend less than we spent this year”.

He said negotiators are eyeing “creative” ways of rolling back spending, saying: “I believe we can still get there — and get there before June 1.”

Biden
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during a press briefing (Evan Vucci/AP)

North Carolina representative Patrick McHenry said: “What I sense from the White House is a lack of urgency.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre labelled the suggestion President Joe Biden was not acting with urgency as “ridiculous”.

“He wants to see this done as soon as possible,” she said.

Negotiations over raising the nation’s debt limit – which stands at 31 trillion dollars (£24.9 trillion) – have dragged into a third week with the White House demanding Congress lift the ceiling to ensure the nation can pay its bills.

But Mr McCarthy, who held talks with the president which both men described as “productive” on Monday, urged the administration to negotiate a budget package that would reduce spending to reduce ballooning deficits in exchange for a vote to allow future debt.

Biden Debt Limit
President Joe Biden (right) meets with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (Alex Brandon/AP)

Negotiations are focused on finding agreement over a 2024 budget year limit.

Republicans have set aside their demand to rollback spending to 2022 levels, but say next year’s government spending must be less than it is now while the White House is offering to freeze spending at current 2023 numbers.

Mr McCarthy promised politicians he will abide by the rule to post any Bill for 72 hours before voting, making any action doubtful until the weekend — just days before the potential deadline.

The Senate would also have to pass the package before it could go to Mr Biden’s desk to be signed.

The Treasury said on Tuesday it is keeping in close contact with federal agencies on their planned spending as it monitors cashflows.

