US retailer removes LGBT+ products after threats

By Press Association
Target workers faced hostility over LGBT+ products (David Zalubowski/AP)
A US retailer is removing certain items from stores and making other changes to its LGBT+ merchandise ahead of Pride month after a backlash from some customers including violent confrontations with workers.

“Since introducing this year’s collection, we’ve experienced threats impacting our team members’ sense of safety and well-being while at work,” Target said in a statement.

“Given these volatile circumstances, we are making adjustments to our plans, including removing items that have been at the centre of the most significant confrontational behaviour.”

Target declined to say which items it was removing but among the ones that garnered the most attention were “tuck friendly” women’s swimsuits that allow trans women who have not had gender-affirming operations to conceal their private parts.

Pride merchandise has been on sale in Target stores since early May (Charles Krupa/AP)

Designs by Abprallen, a London-based company that designs and sells occult and satanic-themed LGBT+ clothing and accessories, have also created a backlash.

The Pride merchandise has been on sale since early May. Pride month is held in June.

Target confirmed that it has moved its Pride merchandise from the front of the stores to the back in some Southern stores after confrontations and a backlash from shoppers in those areas.

Target’s Pride month collection has also been the subject of several misleading videos in recent weeks, with social media users falsely claiming the retailer is selling “tuck-friendly” bathing suits designed for children or in children’s sizes.

The moves come as beer brand Bud Light is still grappling with a backlash from customers angered by its attempt to broaden its customer base by partnering with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Bud Light’s parent company said it will triple its marketing spending in the US this summer as it tries to restore sales it lost after the brand partnered with the transgender influencer.

Target and other retailers including Walmart and H&M have been expanding their LGBT+ displays to celebrate Pride month for roughly a decade.

This year transgender issues — including gender-affirming healthcare and participation in sports — have been a divisive topic in state legislatures.

