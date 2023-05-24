Russia and China ties ‘strengthened by pressure from West’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Russia and China ties ‘strengthened by pressure from West’

By Press Association
Russian prime minister Mikhail Mishustin and Chinese premier Li Qiang attend a welcoming ceremony in Beijing (Alexander Astafyv/Sputnik/Government Pool Photo/AP)
Pressure from the West is strengthening Russia’s ties with China, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said during a meeting with his Chinese counterpart in Beijing.

Mr Mishustin’s visit comes as Russia is increasingly turning to China for diplomatic and economic support amid growing isolation over its invasion of Ukraine.

In opening remarks at his meeting on Wednesday with Chinese premier Li Qiang, Mr Mishustin did not mention the 15-month-old war that China has refused to criticise.

China Russia
Li Qiang and Mikhail Mishustin met in Beijing(Alexander Astafyev, Sputnik, Government Pool Photo via AP)

He focused instead on economic co-operation between the neighbours that have partnered in challenging the US lead in global affairs.

Relations between the two countries are “at an unprecedented high level” influenced by the “pressure of illegitimate sanctions from the collective West”, Mr Mishustin said.

China says it is a neutral party between Russia and Ukraine and wants to help broker an end to the conflict. However, it has blamed the West for provoking Moscow and has maintained strong diplomatic and trade ties with Russia in opposition to sanctions against it.

China’s special envoy met Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and other government officials during talks in Kyiv this month.

The visit followed a phone call last month between the Ukrainian leader and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that Mr Zelensky described as “long and meaningful” and which marked the first known contact between the two since the Russian invasion began.

Beijing released a peace plan in February but Ukraine’s allies largely dismissed it, insisting that Russian president Vladimir Putin must withdraw his forces.

Mr Zelensky’s own 10-point peace plan includes a tribunal to prosecute war crimes committed by Russia.

While sidestepping the conflict, Mr Mishustin emphasised Russia’s role as a provider of oil and gas to China and their bonds formed as initial allies among communist nations.

“The peoples of Russia and China cherish their history, rich culture and traditions. We support the further development of our culture, exchanges and communication,” Mr Mishustin said.

