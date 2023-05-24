US Navy diverts aircraft carrier to help island hit by Typhoon Mawar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
US Navy diverts aircraft carrier to help island hit by Typhoon Mawar

By Press Association
A school bus transports residents to safety ahead of the arrival of Typhoon Mawar (AP Photo/Grace Garces Bordallo)
A school bus transports residents to safety ahead of the arrival of Typhoon Mawar (AP Photo/Grace Garces Bordallo)

The US Navy has ordered the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier strike group to head to Guam to assist in the recovery effort from Typhoon Mawar and three ships were already underway to the besieged US Pacific island territory as the scope of the devastation became clear, a US official has said.

The Nimitz, along with the USS Bunker Hill, a cruiser, and the USS Wayne E Meyer, a destroyer, are currently south of Japan and are already moving toward the tiny island, the official said. It will take three to four days for the strike group to arrive.

The move was ordered by US Pacific Fleet, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss ship movements not yet made public.

Typhoon Mawar rumbled slowly through Guam on Thursday, with furious winds that flipped cars, tore down walls and trees and cut power to frightened communities.

Tropical Weather
A satellite image from the US National Weather Service Guam shows Typhoon Mawar on radar (US National Weather Service Guam via AP)

Torrential rains and high surf were expected to cause a life-threatening storm surge as the storm battered the tiny island as first responders waited for daylight to see the extent of the damage left in the Category 4 storm’s wake.

The typhoon’s centre passed over the northern tip of Guam on Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service said. It is the strongest storm to hit the territory of more than 150,000 people in decades.

Its maximum sustained winds remained at 140mph late on Wednesday, and it was forecast to intensify throughout the day Thursday, the weather service said.

Videos posted on social media showed fallen trees, a flipped pick-up truck, solar panels flying through the air, parts of a wall of a multi-storry hotel crumbling to the ground and exposing rebar, and storm surge and waves crashing through coastal reefs.

The early scope of the damage was difficult to ascertain, with power and internet failures making communication with the far-flung island difficult to impossible as the storm carved an excruciatingly slow path.

The storm was moving north west at 8mph on Wednesday with a slight increase in speed expected over the next day. It has been a slow-moving typhoon compared to others in the region that have moved upwards of 10-15mph, NWS Guam warning coordination meteorologist Landon Aydlett said.

Long-range forecasts place Mawar deep in the Philippine Sea, curving northward but staying northeast of the Philippines, Mr Aydlett said.

It is possible that the storm could regain super typhoon status, with maximum sustained winds of 150mph or greater, he said.

The storm clipped the far northern part of Guam, but otherwise it was in the channel between the island and its neighbour to the north, Rota, Mr Aydlett said.

“We have the peak conditions going on for a couple more hours. I think thrashing is the word I would use,” he said by phone.

“There are trees everywhere at this point. Daylight tomorrow is really going to be a shock to a lot of people.”

