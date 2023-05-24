In Pictures: Tina Turner, queen of rock ‘n’ roll whose career spanned 60 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In Pictures: Tina Turner, queen of rock ‘n’ roll whose career spanned 60 years

By Press Association
Rock star Tina Turner in concert in Scotland (PA)
Rock star Tina Turner in concert in Scotland (PA)

Singer Tina Turner died at the age of 83 after a long illness and a lifetime as one of rock’s most famous voices.

The American-Swiss singer – born Anna Mae Bullock – had a career that spanned six decades and gave the world classic tracks such as River Deep – Mountain High, Proud Mary, Nutbush City Limits and The Best.

Tina Turner death
Tina Turner arriving in London with her then husband and singing partner Ike Turner in 1971 (PA)
Tina Turner death
Tina Turner with Terry Wogan and Elton John at the BBC TV centre in Shepherds Bush, London, to help launch Wogan’s chat show series(PA)
Tina Turner death
Tina Turner was one of rock’s most famous voices. She won 12 Grammy Awards (Malcolm Croft/PA)
Tina Turner death
The late Queen Elizabeth II meeting Tina Turner, watched by the comedian Freddie Starr, following a Royal Variety Performance at the London Palladium in 1989 (PA)

The singer was a two-time inductee into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and won a total of 12 Grammy Awards.

Tina Turner death
Tina Turner in Dublin during the first of four sold-out concerts in the city’s O2 venue in 2009 (Niall Carson/PA)
Tina Turner death
Turner during a news conference at London’s Hyde Park Hotel in 1995 to launch her single, the theme tune to the new Bond movie Goldeneye (David Cheskin/PA)
Tina Turner Wembley
The singer on stage at London’s Wembley Stadium in her last-ever live performance in the UK (William Conran/PA)
Tina Turner death
Tina Turner attending the photocall at the Hospital Club, London, in October 2017, for the West End musical Tina, based upon her music (Ian West/PA)

She previously held a Guinness World Record for the largest paying audience for a solo performer – attracting an audience of 180,000 for her show at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in 1988.

TINA TURNER PERFORMS AT MOBO AWARDS : LONDON
Tina Turner performs during the MOBO (Music Of Black Origin) Awards at London’s Royal Albert Hall (Peter Jordan/PA)
SOCIAL Women
Tina Turner on stage during the ‘Women of the Year’ lunch in London, in November 2005 at The Guildhall in London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Tina Turner announces UK shows
Tina Turner’s music delighted fans for more than half a century (Andrew MacPherson/PA)

