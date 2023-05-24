Rapper Fetty Wap jailed for six years for his part in drug trafficking plot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rapper Fetty Wap jailed for six years for his part in drug trafficking plot

By Press Association
Fetty Wap has been jailed for his part in a drugs plot (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
Fetty Wap has been jailed for his part in a drugs plot (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

As friends and family looked on, rapper Fetty Wap on Wednesday apologised for his actions and said he was “exactly where I’m supposed to be”, before a judge sentenced him to six years in federal prison for his role in a New York-based drug-trafficking scheme.

The Trap Queen rapper, whose legal name is Willie Maxwell, pleaded guilty in August 2022 to a conspiracy drug charge that carried a mandatory minimum sentence of five years.

The sentence was handed down in federal court on Long Island.

Maxwell told US District judge Joanna Seybert: “Me being selfish in my pride put me in this position today.”

His lawyers had suggested he turned to selling drugs because of financial hardship brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Maxwell was arrested in October 2021 on charges of participating in a conspiracy to smuggle large amounts of heroin, fentanyl and other drugs into the New York City area.

The New Jersey-born rapper and five co-defendants were accused of conspiring to possess and distribute more than 100 kilograms of heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine between June 2019 and June 2020.

Prosecutors said the scheme involved using the US Postal Service and cars with hidden compartments to move drugs from the West Coast to Long Island, where they were stored for distribution to dealers on Long Island and in New Jersey.

Maxwell pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances, the top charge in an indictment against him, admitting that he participated in a massive drug trafficking racket.

The plea, which pertained only to cocaine, spared him from a potential life sentence if he had been convicted on all the charges he faced.

Maxwell’s lawyers had hoped for the minimum five-year prison term, while prosecutors sought a longer sentence.

“This is a sad day,”‘ defence attorney Elizabeth Macedonio said. “This is a kid from Paterson, New Jersey, who made it out.”

She said Maxwell “accepts responsibility for his conduct”.

Assistant United States attorney Christopher Caffarone said the prosecution was not about Maxwell’s fame as a performer.

“The defendant did actually sell drugs,” Mr Caffarone said. “The defendant did actually sell cocaine.”

Judge Seybert told Maxwell: “You’ve got a lot going for you. See if you can put it together.”

Maxwell rose to prominence after his debut single, the melodic but grungy Trap Queen reached number two on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart in May 2015.

The song talks about a lover having your back – even if that means helping you cook and sell drugs.

He was nominated for two Grammy Awards in 2016.

