Frank Lampard not surprised contract talks with Mason Mount are taking time

By Press Association
Mason Mount is about to enter the final year of his Chelsea contract (John Walton/PA)
Frank Lampard said Mason Mount would sign a new contract at Chelsea “in an ideal world” but accepted the situation may not be so straightforward for the England midfielder.

The 24-year-old is about to enter the final year of his contract and has been heavily linked with a move away from the club he joined aged six.

The parties have been in talks for much of the season over a new deal but have failed to reach an agreement, and it seems increasingly likely that he will leave with Liverpool and Manchester United reportedly interested.

If no extension is agreed it will mean he is free to begin negotiating with other clubs at the start of next year, but Chelsea could look to sell in the summer to avoid the possibility of the academy graduate leaving on a free transfer.

Frank Lampard and Mason Mount
Frank Lampard gave Mason Mount his Chelsea debut in 2019 (Nick Potts/PA)

As a youth product any sale would be recorded in Chelsea’s accounts as pure profit, which would assist in their bid to remain within Financial Fair Play rules following a mammoth transfer outlay over the last 12 months.

Lampard, who gave Mount his first-team debut during his first spell as manager in 2019 and has frequently voiced his admiration for him, said the club must work to show academy players that there is a path to the senior side regardless of Mount’s immediate future.

“It’s a hard one for me to comment on because I’m not inside Mason’s head and from the club’s point of view my role is clearly what it is,” said Lampard, who takes his side to face Manchester United at Old Trafford on Thursday.

“In the practical sense it’s completely between both sides on that front. I’m not surprised because this is football. Does everyone know that I really like Mason Mount as a lad and as a football player? Yes, sure, of course they do.

“I wish him the best personally and sitting here with my Chelsea top on now, I’ve seen what Mason has delivered at this club. But we’ll see.