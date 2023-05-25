US Capitol rioter photographed in Pelosi’s office sentenced to over four years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

US Capitol rioter photographed in Pelosi’s office sentenced to over four years

By Press Association
An Arkansas man who propped his feet on a desk in then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office in a widely circulated photo from the US Capitol riot was sentenced on Wednesday to more than four years in prison (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)
An Arkansas man who propped his feet on a desk in then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office in a widely circulated photo from the US Capitol riot was sentenced on Wednesday to more than four years in prison.

Richard “Bigo” Barnett became one of the faces of the January 6 riot by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, and US District Judge Christopher Cooper said in announcing that sentence that Barnett seemed at times to enjoy the notoriety.

“All the folks who follow ‘Bigo’ need to know the actions of January 6 cannot be repeated without some serious repercussions,” Mr Cooper said, alluding to the media attention and social media following Barnett attracted after the riot.

The 54-month sentence for Barnett, a retired firefighter from Gravette, Arkansas, comes after he was convicted at trial on eight counts, including felony charges of civil disorder and obstruction of an official proceeding, in this case a January 6 2021 session of Congress to certify Joe Biden’s victory over Mr Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

People loyal to Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on January 6 2021 in Washington
The photos of Barnett lounging at a desk in Ms Pelosi’s office made him one of the most memorable figures from the riot.

Barnett, 63, testified he was “going with the flow” and struck a pose after news photographers told him to “act natural”.

He told the judge that joining the riot was “an enigma in my life” that he regretted, but said prosecutors wanted him to be “remorseful for things I did not do”.

“January 6 was a traumatic day for everyone, not just law enforcement,” he said. He has vowed to appeal his conviction.

He testified at trial that he was swept along with the crowd into the Capitol, and was looking for a bathroom when he unwittingly entered Ms Pelosi’s office and encountered two news photographers.

Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the US Capitol
Mr Cooper, though, said he did not believe Barnett played such a passive role.

It was established at trial that Barnett brought into the Capitol a stun gun with spikes, concealed within a collapsible walking stick.

Barnett also took a piece of Ms Pelosi’s mail and left behind a note that said, “Nancy, Bigo was here”, punctuating the message with a sexist expletive.

Before leaving Capitol grounds, Barnett used a bullhorn to give a speech to the crowd, shouting, “We took back our house, and I took Nancy Pelosi’s office!” according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors also said Barnett has since posted “falsehoods” on social media about January 6 and downplaying his role.

Donald Trump speaks during a rally
“The defendant still believes he can say or do whatever he wants and if someone else is threatened by it, that’s their problem,” prosecutor Alison Prout said.

Defence attorney Jonathan Gross said Barnett did not hurt anyone or damage property, and was being singled out because the photo had made him famous.

“Mr Barnett should not be punished because the government thinks he’s a symbol,” he said.

Mr Cooper’s sentence fell short of the approximately seven years prosecutors sought, though it was more than defence attorneys’ request for a 12-month term.

More than 1,000 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the Capitol riot. Just over 500 of them have been sentenced. More than half have received prison terms ranging from a week to over 14 years.

