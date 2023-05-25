Which companies are leaving Russia and which are staying?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Which companies are leaving Russia and which are staying?

By Press Association
A Burger King kiosk is seen at Paveletskaya Plaza shopping mall in Moscow, Russia (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)
More than 500 companies have suspended their business in Russia and a similar number have withdrawn completely.

An additional 151 are “scaling back”, 175 are “buying time” and 230 are “digging in”, according to database kept by Yale University.

Chinese companies figure prominently in the last category.

Here is a look at some of the western companies that have chosen to stay or exit Russia:

LEAVE

— Volkswagen (VW) on Friday closed a deal to sell its Russian business, including its factory in the western city of Kaluga with 4,000 employees, to an entity supported by Russian dealer Avilon.

The agreement had been delayed for months by a lawsuit from Russian automaker GAZ.

It made cars under contract for VW until the partnership was ended by what the Germany company calls a mutual agreement in May 2022.

Though VW has disposed of its Russia business, it still must contend with the lawsuits.

— KFC owner Yum! Brands withdrew from Russia in March 2022 and some of the restaurants have rebranded as Rostic’s, a former post-Soviet brand.

“The workers are welcoming, just as before,” 33-year-old teacher Timofey Sosnovsky said at a newly reopened Moscow location, where people dug into familiar red and white-striped buckets of chicken and boxes of nuggets.

“I actually didn’t feel any difference between KFC and Rostic’s.”

— Austrian forest products company Mondi is still waiting for approval after reaching a deal in August to sell its assets, including a large mill in the northern city of Syktyvkar, for 95 billion rubles (£1.22 billion) to billionaire Viktor Kharitonin’s Augment Investments Group.

It also still does not have approval after Gotek Group agreed in December to buy three smaller Mondi packaging operations.

— Another forest products company, Stora Enso, divested its packaging plants to local management but is still waiting for approval to shed two smaller Russian logging companies.

— Italian power generating company Enel agreed to sell its power plant holdings partly to Russian oil company Lukoil, which has been under US sanctions since 2014, when Russia seized Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula.

STAY

— Burger King, owned by Restaurant Brands International (RBI), and Carl’s Jr, which belongs to CKE Restaurents, are both still open in Moscow.

Neither company responded to emailed questions.

Last year, RBI international president David Shear said in a letter to employees that franchise agreements made it impossible to force the local operator to shut down while the company tries to sell its 15% share in the joint Russia venture.

Its partners included the investment arm of state-owned VTB Bank.

“There are no legal clauses that allow us to unilaterally change the contract,” he said.

“This is also why you may see other brands in Russia with similar structures continue to operate in the market.”

Any profits are being donated to the UN’s refugee agency.

— Products from Italian drinks company Campari Group, which makes the popular Aperol liquor, are still available in Russia.

The company said it would halt advertising and reduce business to just enough to pay its 118 workers in Russia.

It did not respond to an emailed request for comment.

— Quincy, Illinois-based Titan International, maker of tyres for farm tractors, has kept its majority stake in its factory in the southwestern city of Volgograd.

The Russia plant “serves a critical need of the global supply chain of food and agriculture”, boss Paul Reitz said in a conference call with analysts.

“We do continue to operate and follow all sanctions that are in place” and there is “no cash going in, no cash going out”.

The company does not supply the Russian government or the military, he said.

— Turkey’s Anadolu Efes has launched new products in Russia, including an energy drink and an alcohol-free beer, according to its first-quarter earnings report.

