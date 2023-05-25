Russia signs deal to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Russia signs deal to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus

By Press Association
Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu attends a session of the Council of Defence Ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) in Minsk, Belarus (Vadim Savitsky/Russian Defence Ministry Press Service/AP)
Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu attends a session of the Council of Defence Ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) in Minsk, Belarus (Vadim Savitsky/Russian Defence Ministry Press Service/AP)

Russia and Belarus have signed a deal formalising the procedure for deploying Russian nuclear weapons on Belarusian territory.

Control of the weapons will remain with Moscow.

Thursday’s move formalised the deal agreed earlier by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Mr Putin said in March his country planned to deploy tactical, comparatively short-range and small-yield nuclear weapons in Belarus.

The inking of the deal comes as Russia braces for Ukraine’s much-anticipated counteroffensive.

Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu, left, and Belarusian defence minister Viktor Khrenin speak to the media after a session of the Council of Defence Ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation in Minsk, Belarus
Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu, left, and Belarusian defence minister Viktor Khrenin speak to the media after a session of the Council of Defence Ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation in Minsk, Belarus (Vadim Savitsky/Russian Defence Ministry Press Service/AP)

Both Russian and Belarusian officials framed the step as driven by hostility from the West.

“Deployment of nonstrategic nuclear weapons is an effective response to the aggressive policy of countries unfriendly to us,” Belarusian defence minister Viktor Khrenin said in Minsk during a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu.

“In the context of an extremely sharp escalation of threats on the western borders of Russia and Belarus, a decision was made to take countermeasures in the military-nuclear sphere,” Mr Shoigu added.

Belarus’s Ministry of Defence said the agreement refers to a “special storage facility on the territory of the Republic of Belarus”.

No detail was announced regarding when the weapons would be deployed in Belarus, but Mr Putin previously said the construction of storage facilities for tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus would be completed by July 1.

Exiled Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya condemned the move.

From left: Mikhail Myasnikovich, chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission; Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan; Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, Russian President Vladimir Putin; Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Kyrgyzstan’s President Sadyr Japarov pose for a photo
From left: Mikhail Myasnikovich, chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission; Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan; Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, Russian President Vladimir Putin; Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Kyrgyzstan’s President Sadyr Japarov pose for a photo (Vyacheslav Viktorov/Roscongress Foundation/AP)

“We must do everything to prevent Putin’s plan to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus, as this will ensure Russia’s control over Belarus for years to come,” Ms Tsikhanouskaya said.

“This will further jeopardise the security of Ukraine and all of Europe.”

Independent Belarusian military analyst Aliaksandr Alesin said about two-thirds of Russia’s arsenal of medium-range nuclear-tipped missiles were held in Belarus during the Cold War, adding that there are dozens of Soviet-era storage facilities that could still be used to store such weapons.

Soviet nuclear weapons stationed in Belarus, Ukraine, and Kazakhstan were moved to Russia in a US-brokered deal after the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991.

“Documents in Minsk on the return of nuclear weapons were defiantly signed just at the moment when Ukraine declared a counteroffensive and western countries are handing over weapons to Kyiv,” Mr Alesin told the AP.

“This Belarusian nuclear balcony should spoil the mood for politicians in the West, since nuclear missiles are capable of covering Ukraine, all of Poland, the Baltic states and parts of Germany.”

Mr Khrenin also announced plans to “build up the combat potential of the regional grouping of Russia and Belarusian troops”, including the transfer to Minsk of the Iskander-M missile system, capable of carrying a nuclear charge, and the S-400 anti-aircraft missile system.

Russia and Belarus have an alliance agreement under which the Kremlin subsidises the Belarusian economy via loans and discounted Russian oil and gas.

Russia used Belarusian territory as a staging ground for invading neighbouring Ukraine and has maintained a contingent of troops and weapons there.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks