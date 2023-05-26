Man suspected of killing four people arrested after stand-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man suspected of killing four people arrested after stand-off

By Press Association
Journalists place cameras near a residential building where a man was holed up in Nagano (Kyodo via AP)
Police have arrested a man following an armed stand-off at his father’s house after he allegedly killed four people, including two police officers, in central Japan.

TV Asahi showed the man, who was reportedly armed with a gun and a knife, with his hands on his head walking out of the house towards a police vehicle.

Masanori Aoki, 31, a farmer, was arrested by police on suspicion of murder in Nakano, a city in Nagano prefecture.

Nagano police chief Iwao Koyama offered his condolences to the victims and said the loss of two police officers is “extremely regrettable”.

Shooting location
He noted that the suspect allegedly shot one officer with a hunting rifle.

National Public Safety Commission chair Koichi Tani said the suspect had licences for multiple hunting and air guns authorised by the prefectural public safety commission, and his licence renewals have been in order.

Authorities are investigating his gun usage records and plan to take necessary safety measures based on the investigation results.

Police said the house was owned by the suspect’s father, a local politician. Mr Koyama said two women who escaped while the suspect was holed up were his mother and aunt. They were uninjured.

NHK said that the mother told police that the attacker was her son and that his father was chairman of the city assembly.

Police with coverings at the crime scene
Japanese media quoted neighbours describing the suspect as a quiet person and that they were not aware of any family feud.

Police said earlier that two police officers were shot by the suspect when they arrived at the scene after receiving an emergency call saying a woman had been stabbed. The officers were apparently without bulletproof vests.

On Friday, the Nagano police chief said the suspect allegedly stabbed the 66-year-old woman to death with a survival knife.

A witness told NHK on Thursday that a woman fell while being chased by the suspect, who then stabbed her with a knife and shot at two police officers as they arrived at the scene in a patrol car.

Suspect in a police car
The woman and the two police officers were pronounced dead at hospital. An older woman, who was injured but could not be rescued because she was alongside the suspect, was found dead early on Friday, police said.

Police sealed off an area with a radius of 330 yards around the house, and city officials urged people in the quiet farming neighbourhood to stay at home or go to an evacuation centre, where about 80 people reportedly took shelter.

Violent crimes are rare in Japan. It has strict gun control laws and only a handful of gun-related crimes annually.

But in recent years, there have been some high-profile cases involving random knifings on subways and arson attacks, and there is growing concern about home-made guns and explosives.

