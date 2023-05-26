12 injured after South Korea plane passenger opens door during flight

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Twelve people have suffered slight injuries after a passenger opened an emergency exit door during a plane flight in South Korea, causing air to blast inside the cabin, officials said.

Some people on board the Asiana Airlines Airbus A321 aircraft tried to stop the person, who was able to partially open the door, the transport ministry said. The plane landed safely.

The person was detained by airport police on suspicion of violating the aviation security law, a ministry statement said. The person’s identity and motive were not immediately released.

Police officers in plain clothes arrest a passenger at Daegu International Airport (Yonhap via AP)

The law bars passengers from handling exit doors and other equipment on board, with possible penalties of up to 10 years in prison for offenders, the ministry said.

The plane with 194 people aboard was heading to the south-eastern city of Daegu from the southern island of Jeju.

The flight normally takes about an hour, and the incident occurred when the plane was approaching the Daegu airport at an altitude of 700ft (213 metres).

Rescue workers move a passenger on a stretcher to an ambulance at Daegu International Airport (Daegu Fire Station/Newsis via AP)

A video apparently taken by a person on board that was posted on social media shows some passengers’ hair being whipped by the air blowing into the cabin through the open door.

The passengers included teenage athletes on their way to a track and field competition. Some screamed and cried in panic, Yonhap news agency reported, citing their coach.

Yonhap quoted other passengers as saying they suffered severe ear pain after the door opened. It said some cabin crew shouted for help from passengers to prevent the door from being opened.

Twelve people were taken to hospitals for treatment.

Emergency officials in Daegu said the injured people suffered breathing problems and other minor symptoms.