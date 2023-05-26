12 injured after South Korea plane passenger opens door during flight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
12 injured after South Korea plane passenger opens door during flight

By Press Association
An Asiana Airlines plane is parked as one of the plane’s doors suddenly opened at Daegu International Airport in Daegu (Yonhap via AP)
An Asiana Airlines plane is parked as one of the plane’s doors suddenly opened at Daegu International Airport in Daegu (Yonhap via AP)

Twelve people have suffered slight injuries after a passenger opened an emergency exit door during a plane flight in South Korea, causing air to blast inside the cabin, officials said.

Some people on board the Asiana Airlines Airbus A321 aircraft tried to stop the person, who was able to partially open the door, the transport ministry said. The plane landed safely.

The person was detained by airport police on suspicion of violating the aviation security law, a ministry statement said. The person’s identity and motive were not immediately released.

South Korea Plane Incident
Police officers in plain clothes arrest a passenger at Daegu International Airport (Yonhap via AP)

The law bars passengers from handling exit doors and other equipment on board, with possible penalties of up to 10 years in prison for offenders, the ministry said.

The plane with 194 people aboard was heading to the south-eastern city of Daegu from the southern island of Jeju.

The flight normally takes about an hour, and the incident occurred when the plane was approaching the Daegu airport at an altitude of 700ft (213 metres).

South Korea Plane Incident
Rescue workers move a passenger on a stretcher to an ambulance at Daegu International Airport (Daegu Fire Station/Newsis via AP)

A video apparently taken by a person on board that was posted on social media shows some passengers’ hair being whipped by the air blowing into the cabin through the open door.

The passengers included teenage athletes on their way to a track and field competition. Some screamed and cried in panic, Yonhap news agency reported, citing their coach.

Yonhap quoted other passengers as saying they suffered severe ear pain after the door opened. It said some cabin crew shouted for help from passengers to prevent the door from being opened.

Twelve people were taken to hospitals for treatment.

Emergency officials in Daegu said the injured people suffered breathing problems and other minor symptoms.

