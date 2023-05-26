Ukraine harasses Russian border regions as Moscow strikes Dnipro clinic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ukraine harasses Russian border regions as Moscow strikes Dnipro clinic

By Press Association
A Russian army soldier fires a Fagot anti-tank missile system toward Ukrainian position at an undisclosed location (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service photo via AP)
A Russian army soldier fires a Fagot anti-tank missile system toward Ukrainian position at an undisclosed location (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service photo via AP)

Russia’s southern Belgorod region bordering Ukraine has come under attack from Ukrainian artillery fire, authorities said, hours after at least one night-time blast rocked a Russian city in a region next to the annexed Crimea peninsula.

The Kremlin’s forces, meanwhile, struck a clinic in Dnipro in central Ukraine, killing two people and wounding another 23, including two children, Ukrainian officials said.

Also, a Russian S-300 missile hit a dam in the Karlivka district of Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk province, placing nearby settlements under threat of severe flooding.

The Belgorod town of Graivoron, some 4.5 miles from the Ukrainian border, was under fire for several hours, with four houses, a store, a car, a gas pipeline and a power line damaged, governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported.

Ukrainian soldiers
Ukrainian soldiers on a tank ride along the road towards their positions near Bakhmut, Donetsk region (AP)

Closer to the border, a recreation centre, a shop and an uninhabited house sustained damage in the village of Glotovo. There were no casualties, according to Mr Gladkov.

The Belgorod region was earlier this week the target of one of the most serious cross-border attacks from Ukraine since the war began 15 months ago.

Details of the raid were murky, as Russia blamed the Ukrainian armed forces, but two Russian groups said they were involved, with the aim of bringing down Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Unconfirmed local reports said Friday’s explosion in Russia’s southern city of Krasnodar, in the region of the same name bordering Crimea, was caused by drones. Witnesses told local media they heard something like the sound of a moped and then two explosions.

Krasnodar Mayor Yevgeny Naumov said a residential building and an office building were damaged but there were no casualties.

Russia Ukraine Border
Damaged armoured military vehicles are seen after fighting in Russia’s western Belgorod region (Russian defence ministry Press Service via AP)

Drone attacks against Russian regions on the border with Ukraine have been a regular occurrence since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February last year, with attacks stepping up last month.

Earlier this month, an oil refinery in Krasnodar was attacked by drones on two consecutive days.

In another apparent incident of Kyiv’s forces harassing Russia, Ukraine’s defence ministry published footage on Thursday that appeared to show an unmanned drone boat attacking Russia’s Ivan Khurs reconnaissance ship in the Black Sea.

The video did not show the drone hitting the ship.

The video followed claims by Russia’s ministry of defence on Wednesday that Ukraine had launched an “unsuccessful” attack on the Ivan Khurs using three unmanned speedboats, with all three boats attacked and destroyed prior to reaching the ship.

Moscow released footage allegedly showing the destruction of one of the uncrewed boats.

At least two civilians were killed and three wounded in Russian attacks on Ukraine over the previous 24 hours, the Ukrainian president’s office reported on Friday.

