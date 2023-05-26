Britney Spears says time heals all wounds after mother’s visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Britney Spears says time heals all wounds after mother’s visit

By Press Association
Britney Spears recently returned to music (Yui Mok/PA)
Britney Spears has said “time heals all wounds” following her “sweet mama” arriving on her “doorstep yesterday after three years”.

The American singer-songwriter and megastar recently returned to  music for the first time in six years when she released Hold Me Closer with Sir Elton John last year.

In an Instagram post on Friday, Spears wrote: “My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after 3 years … it’s been such a long time … with family there’s always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds !!!

“And after being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!! I love you so much !!!

“Psss… I’m so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years !!! Let’s go shopping afterwards !!!”

Her mother, Lynne Spears, is an author who has written the memoir Through The Storm: A Real Story Of Fame And Family In A Tabloid World about her daughters, Britney and Jamie Lynn, being in the spotlight.

She is divorced from Jamie Spears and has had no role in the conservatorship placed on Spears.

The complex legal arrangement, started in 2008, allowed Jamie to control the freedom and finances of Spears.

The 41-year-old singer fought to end her conservatorship – a legal arrangement that is usually reserved for the very ill or old – which after 13 years in November 2021 was terminated by a judge in Los Angeles.

Shortly before its termination, Lynne applied for payments of more than 600,000 US dollars (£460,000) from her daughter’s estate for costs incurred during the process.

However, she later reportedly dropped the case.

