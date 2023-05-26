Climate protesters face tear gas at TotalEnergies shareholder meeting in Paris

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Climate protesters face tear gas at TotalEnergies shareholder meeting in Paris

By Press Association
An environmental activist is pushed away by a police officer from the venue of the French oil and gas giant TotalEnergies’s annual shareholders’ meeting (AP)
An environmental activist is pushed away by a police officer from the venue of the French oil and gas giant TotalEnergies’s annual shareholders’ meeting (AP)

French police have thrown a security cordon around a shareholders’ meeting in Paris of oil major TotalEnergies, spraying tear gas and pushing back climate protesters.

Shareholders, some escorted into the meeting by police, ran a gauntlet of the peaceful, earnest and mostly young demonstrators, who waved signs attacking the climate record of the French energy giant that has reaped colossal profits from price surges that followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Demonstrators’ signs declared: “The last pipeline before the end of the world”, and: “Listen to the scientists: No more fossil projects”.

TotalEnergies protest
An environmental activist prepares placards before the meeting in Paris (AP)

Protesters sat down in the surrounding streets and linked arms to block access to the meeting in a Paris concert hall.

Police officers carried some protesters to move them out of the way. They sprayed tear gas from canisters to force people back.

The demonstration comes after climate protesters tried to rush the stage of the Shell shareholder meeting in London on Tuesday, with security guards dragging some of them away.

France TotalEnergies
Tear gas was fired during the demonstrations (AP)

Dozens of activists also forced the delay of the start of the meeting by chanting: “Shut down Shell”, while others shouted, held signs and linked arms outside as security tried to remove them.

The tactics come as demonstrators contest the burning of coal, oil, natural gas and biomass blamed for air pollution that researchers say kills 1.2 million people worldwide per year and is driving the climate crisis, causing deadly weather extremes, hunger, heat deaths, migration and environmental destruction.

The United Nations chief has pleaded for an end to new fossil fuel exploration and for rich countries to quit coal, oil and gas by 2040.

France TotalEnergies
Shareholders ran the gauntlet of demonstrators (AP)

Citing the protests, TotalEnergies had told shareholders beforehand that they could vote remotely.

Protesters came hours before the meeting, as dawn was breaking, to try to stop it from going ahead. The stand-off with police evolved from there.

Demonstrator Camille Etienne said: “We have no choice but to be here every single time they are here.”

