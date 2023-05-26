Damien Hirst painting of Leonardo DiCaprio sells for more than £1m at auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Damien Hirst painting of Leonardo DiCaprio sells for more than £1m at auction

By Press Association
Leonardo DiCaprio (Doug Peters/PA)
Leonardo DiCaprio (Doug Peters/PA)

A painting of Leonardo DiCaprio by Damien Hirst has been bought for more than £1 million at auction.

The colourful work, a household gloss on canvas, was signed by both the British artist and Titanic actor DiCaprio before being sold at the amfAR gala in Cannes to raise money for Aids research.

The organisation confirmed to the PA news agency that the piece, which formed part of Hirst’s Spin Paintings and was dated as 2016 online, was bought for 1.2 million euros (£1.04 million) on Thursday.

However, it did not receive the highest bid of the night, with a bespoke Aston Martin going for 1.5 million euros (£1.3 million).

The work was donated by collector Christian Levett, who said on Instagram he bought the piece at a DiCaprio party in St Tropez in 2016.

Oscar-winning actor DiCaprio, 48, was reportedly in attendance at the amfAR gala along with his mother Irmelin Indenbirken.

Other stars including Hollywood actresses Rebel Wilson and Eva Longoria, British actors Ed Westwick and Kate Beckinsale, and model Heidi Klum were pictured at the 29th edition of the auction by the foundation.

Singers Bebe Rexha, Halsey, Gladys Knight and Adam Lambert were also set to be among the performers on the night.

76th Cannes Film Festival
Heidi Klum, pictured, attending the amfAR Gala (Doug Peters/PA)

On Saturday, DiCaprio’s new movie Killers Of The Flower Moon made its debut at the Cannes Film Festival.

The western follows the story of Native Americans in the 1920s and also stars Robert De Niro and is directed by Martin Scorsese.

Hirst emerged on to the art scene in the late 1980s and is known for his eclectic work, which has included butterfly collages as well as controversial creations such as a formaldehyde-preserved shark.

In 2014 at an amfAR event in Cannes, the 57-year-old’s sculpture, which contained the gilded skeleton of a woolly mammoth, was auctioned for 11 million euros (£9.55 million).

