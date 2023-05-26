Credit Suisse owes millions to Georgia’s ex-prime minister, court says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Credit Suisse owes millions to Georgia’s ex-prime minister, court says

By Press Association
A Singapore court ruled on Friday, May 26, 2023, that Credit Suisse owes billionaire and former Georgian Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili hundreds of millions of dollars (Walter Bieri/Keystone via AP/PA)
A Singapore court ruled on Friday, May 26, 2023, that Credit Suisse owes billionaire and former Georgian Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili hundreds of millions of dollars (Walter Bieri/Keystone via AP/PA)

Credit Suisse owes former Georgian Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili hundreds of millions of dollars for failing to protect the billionaire’s money in a trust pilfered by a manager, a Singapore court ruled on Friday.

It is the latest scandal for the Swiss bank whose yearslong problems forced its takeover by a rival.

In 2004 Mr Ivanishvili put more than 1.1 billion US dollars (£0.9 billion) into a trust overseen by the bank’s Singapore subsidiary, Credit Suisse Trust Limited, and the employee managing the trust “misappropriated many millions of dollars” over nine years before being caught and sent to prison, the Singapore International Commercial Court said.

Credit Suisse Billionaire Lawsuit
A Singapore court has ruled that Credit Suisse owes billionaire and former Georgian Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili hundreds of millions of dollars for failing to protect his money in a trust pilfered by a manager (Sergei Grits/AP/PA)

The billionaire businessman, who amassed a fortune in Russia before serving as Georgia’s prime minister from 2012 to 2013, sued the Swiss bank for about 1.2 billion dollars (£0.97 billion), saying it failed to properly administer the trust and keep its assets safe.

“The judgment published today is wrong and poses very significant legal issues,” Credit Suisse said in a statement. “Credit Suisse Trust Limited intends to vigorously pursue an appeal.”

The bank has previously acknowledged that it did not take reasonable steps to protect the trust’s assets as of the end of 2008 and agreed to pay more than 79.4 million dollars (£64.4 million) last year in a settlement.

“The defendant is liable to compensate the plaintiffs for their loss,” which has been calculated at 926 million dollars (£751 million), minus the amount of the settlement, Judge Patricia Bergin said in a ruling.

She added that any payout in a related case in Bermuda must be reduced so there is not “double recovery”.

The bank has appealed against a decision by the Supreme Court of Bermuda that Credit Suisse failed to prevent “fraudulent mismanagement” of Mr Ivanishvili’s assets in two life insurance policies taken out with Credit Suisse Life, a subsidiary based in the island territory.

Mr Ivanishvili claimed damages of nearly 554 million dollars (£449 million) in that case.

The once-venerable Swiss lender has seen a string of scandals over the years that hit the heart of its business, ranging from bad bets on hedge funds to failing to prevent money laundering by a Bulgarian cocaine ring and accusations it did not report secret offshore accounts that wealthy Americans used to avoid paying US taxes.

The Swiss government hastily orchestrated a 3.25 billion dollar (£2.64 billion) takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS in March after Credit Suisse’s stock plunged and customers quickly pulled out their money, fearing its collapse could further disturb global financial markets following the failures of two US banks.

UBS is trying to close the deal shortly, with the European Union’s executive branch signing off on it on Thursday.

A day earlier, UBS chairman Colm Kelleher said Switzerland’s largest bank is “worried about cultural contamination” and has used what he dubbed a “culture filter” to determine whom to bring over from Credit Suisse.

The takeover “comes with huge integration risks, but we think once we get through that, the clear value that can be created is very obvious”, he said at the Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council Summit in London.

