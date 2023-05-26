Belarus upholds eight-year jail sentence for journalist at top Polish newspaper

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Belarus upholds eight-year jail sentence for journalist at top Polish newspaper

By Press Association
Journalist Andrzej Poczobut stands in a defendants’ cage during a court session in Grodno, Belarus, in January 2023 (Leonid Shcheglov/Pool via AP/PA)
Journalist Andrzej Poczobut stands in a defendants’ cage during a court session in Grodno, Belarus, in January 2023 (Leonid Shcheglov/Pool via AP/PA)

Belarus’s Supreme Court has upheld an eight-year prison sentence handed to a prominent member of the country’s sizable Polish minority and a correspondent for a top newspaper in Poland.

The decision is seen part of the government’s sweeping, yearslong crackdown on opposition figures, human rights activists and independent reporters.

The court rejected the appeal of Andrzej Poczobut, 50, a reporter with Poland’s influential Gazeta Wyborcza, dismissing all defence arguments.

In February, Mr Poczobut was found guilty of inflicting harm on Belarus’ national security and “sowing discord”. The trial took place behind closed doors in the Belarusian city of Grodno. He has remained behind bars ever since his arrest in March 2021.

Mr Poczobut had extensively covered mass protests that engulfed Belarus in 2020 in the wake of the disputed presidential election that handed authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko his sixth term in office.

Both the Belarusian opposition and the West have denounced the vote as rigged.

Mr Poczobut’s indictment pointed to his coverage of the protests, his statements in support of ethnic Poles in Belarus and a reference to the 1939 Soviet invasion of Poland as an act of “aggression” as evidence of his guilt.

The Belarusian Association of Journalists said that Mr Poczobut’s appeal was considered behind closed doors without explanation. The journalist is currently in the Grodno prison number 1 and will now be transferred to a penal colony.

Poland’s Foreign Ministry on Friday vowed to continue calling for the release of all political prisoners in Belarus.

“Upholding the sentence of eight years in prison for Andrzej Poczobut clearly shows the ill-will of the Belarusian authorities regarding representatives of the national minority in Belarus,” the ministry tweeted.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks