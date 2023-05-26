Pakistan to try 33 supporters of former premier Imran Khan in military courts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News World

Pakistan to try 33 supporters of former premier Imran Khan in military courts

By Press Association
Paramilitary troops and police officers stand guard outside a court where Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan appeared in Islamabad, Pakistan, Tuesday, May 23, 2023 (Anjum Naveed/AP)
Paramilitary troops and police officers stand guard outside a court where Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan appeared in Islamabad, Pakistan, Tuesday, May 23, 2023 (Anjum Naveed/AP)

Pakistan’s government has said 17 more supporters of Imran Khan would be tried in military courts over recent anti-government violence.

This brings the overall number of followers of the former prime minister facing military tribunals so far to 33.

The development comes amid a government crackdown on Mr Khan’s opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party and its supporters over the violent demonstrations that followed Mr Khan’s arrest earlier this month in Islamabad.

For days, Mr Khan’s followers attacked public property and military installations across the country. The violence subsided only after Mr Khan was released on orders of Pakistan’s Supreme Court.

Pakistan Politics
Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan leaves after appearing in a court, in Lahore, Pakistan on May 19, 2023 (KM Chaudary/AP/PA)

At least 10 people were killed in clashes between Mr Khan’s supporters and police.

Interior minister Rasan Sanaullah Khan, who is not related to the former premier, said that “only 33 suspects have been selected for military trials” — although police arrested nearly 5,000 of Mr Khan’s supporters over the past two weeks.

The minister said about 80% of those detained were released on bail pending trials in civilian courts. He also denounced Imran Khan, the cricket star turned Islamist politician, saying that as opposition leader, he was the “mastermind of the violent attacks on military installations”.

“We have evidence to back it up,” the minister said without elaborating.

Mr Khan himself faces more than 100 legal cases, and has been charged with terrorism for inciting people to violence. In courts, he has won protection from arrest in multiple cases, pending trial.

On Thursday, Mr Khan proposed talks between the government and his party with the aim of ending the ongoing political turmoil. The government has not responded to the offer.

On Friday, Mr Khan claimed that several of his party officials and politicians have “quit at gunpoint” — and have not left his camp because of the rioting by his supporters, as some have said.

Separately from the political turmoil, Pakistan is also struggling with an unprecedented economic downturn. Talks between the government of Mr Khan’s successor, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, and the International Monetary Fund for the revival of the six billion dollar (£4.8 billion) bailout package have been on the hold since December.

Mr Khan has claimed that his April 2022 ousting in a no-confidence vote in Parliament was illegal and a conspiracy by Mr Sharif, Washington and the military to discredit him. All three have denied the allegations.

