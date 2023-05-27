Jurors to resume deliberations next week in rape trial of actor Masterson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jurors to resume deliberations next week in rape trial of actor Masterson

By Press Association
Danny Masterson and his wife Bijou Phillips arrive at court (Chris Pizzello/AP/PA)
Danny Masterson and his wife Bijou Phillips arrive at court (Chris Pizzello/AP/PA)

Jurors in the rape retrial of actor Danny Masterson will have to resume talks following the holiday weekend after deliberating for more than a week without reaching a verdict.

The Los Angeles County jury of seven women and five men went home on Friday without reaching a verdict on any of the three counts of rape against the 47-year-old, best known for starring in That ’70s Show.

Masterson could get up to 45 years in prison if convicted of all three.

The jury got the case as closing arguments ended on May 17.

With planned time off, they have been talking for a total of six-and-a-half days and have had relatively few questions for the judge.

Jurors have asked for the reading back of some testimony — including part of the cross-examination of Masterson’s former girlfriend, who is one of the three accusers.

The jury will return to court on Wednesday morning after taking the weekend, Memorial Day and another planned day off.

In the actor’s first trial, long deliberations led to a mistrial in December, when jurors were unable to come to consensus on any counts. A majority voted to acquit him on each. A retrial began in April.

Prosecutors allege that Masterson drugged and raped the three women, including a former long-time girlfriend, at his Hollywood area home between 2001 and 2003, when he was at the height of his fame for the Fox TV sitcom That ’70s Show.

Masterson has pleaded not guilty.

The defence said he had consensual sex with the women and attempted to discredit their stories by pointing to inconsistencies.

