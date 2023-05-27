Nato-led peacekeepers criticised by Serbia after Kosovo violence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News World

Nato-led peacekeepers criticised by Serbia after Kosovo violence

By Press Association
A police car burns in Zvecan, northern Kosovo (AP/PA)
A police car burns in Zvecan, northern Kosovo (AP/PA)

Serbia has condemned Nato-led peacekeepers stationed in neighbouring Kosovo for their alleged failure to stop “brutal actions” by Kosovo police against ethnic Serbs.

Officials in Serbia said its armed forces stationed near the border will remain on the highest state of alert until further notice.

The country’s top political and security leadership, led by President Aleksandar Vucic, met in Belgrade on Saturday following violent clashes a day earlier between Kosovo police and ethnic Serbs that injured more than a dozen people.

In response to the clashes, Mr Vucic on Friday had ordered troops closer to the border with Kosovo.

A statement issued after the meeting on Saturday said: “Due to the brutal use of force by (Kosovo Prime Minister) Albin Kurti and his forces against the Serbian people in Kosovo … the armed forces of the Republic of Serbia will remain at the highest level of combat readiness.”

The statement also said that an international civilian mission and Nato-led troops, that have been stationed in the former Serbian province since Serbian troops were forced to leave the region in 1999, “did not do their job” to protect the Serbs.

Kosovo police officers guard a municipal building
Kosovo police officers guard a municipal building after the violent clashes (Dejan Simicevic/AP/PA)

Nato spokesperson Oana Longescu urged “institutions in Kosovo to de-escalate immediately” and called on all parties “to resolve the situation through dialogue”.

She said on Twitter that Nato “remains vigilant & will ensure a safe & secure environment” in Kosovo.

Ethnic Serbs in northern Kosovo, who are a majority in that part of the country, had tried to block recently-elected ethnic Albanian officials from entering municipal buildings on Friday.

Last month’s snap local election was largely boycotted by ethnic Serbs and only ethnic Albanian or other smaller minority representatives were elected in the mayoral posts and assemblies.

Kosovo police fired tear gas to disperse the crowd and let the new officials into the offices. Several cars were set ablaze.

The United States and several Western countries condemned Kosovo’s government for using police to forcibly allow entry to the municipal buildings.

Kosovo Prime Minister Mr Kurti on Saturday defended the police action.

“It is the right of those elected in democratic elections to assume office without threats or intimidation,” he said on Twitter.

“It is also the right of citizens to be served by those elected officials. Participation – not violent obstruction – is the proper way to express political views in a democracy.”

