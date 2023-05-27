Man who opened plane door during flight ‘felt suffocated and wanted off’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Man who opened plane door during flight ‘felt suffocated and wanted off’

By Press Association
Police officers in plain clothes arrest an airplane passenger at Daegu International Airport in Daegu, South Korea (Yun Kwan-shick/Yonhap/AP)
Police officers in plain clothes arrest an airplane passenger at Daegu International Airport in Daegu, South Korea (Yun Kwan-shick/Yonhap/AP)

A passenger who opened an emergency exit door during a flight in South Korea told police he felt suffocated and tried to get off the plane quickly as it approached landing, according to reports.

Twelve people were slightly injured when the man opened the door of the Asiana Airlines Airbus A321 on Friday, causing air to blast inside the cabin.

The plane, which was flying to the city of Daegu from the southern island of Jeju, landed safely.

The man was detained by police in Daegu for allegedly violating aviation security law.

If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.

Rescue workers move a passenger on a stretcher to an ambulance at Daegu International Airport in Daegu
Rescue workers move a passenger on a stretcher to an ambulance at Daegu International Airport in Daegu (Daegu Fire Station/Newsis/AP)

The 33-year-old told police he had wanted to get off the plane because he was feeling suffocated, Yonhap news agency reported, citing the force.

Yonhap said the man told police he had suffered stress after losing his job recently.

Other South Korean media carried similar stories on the man’s motive.

The reports said Daegu police requested a warrant to formally arrest him.

Calls to Daegu police were unanswered early on Sunday.

South Korea Plane Incident
The man pulled the door open when the plane was reaching the Daegu airport at an altitude of 700 feet (213 metres) (Yun Kwan-shick/Yonhap/AP)

Reached by the Associated Press earlier, Daegu police officers refused to provide details about the man, citing privacy issues.

The plane was carrying 194 people, including teenage athletes on their way to a track and field competition.

The man pulled the door open when the plane was reaching the Daegu airport at an altitude of 700 feet (213 metres).

The people taken to hospital were mainly treated for minor problems such as breathing difficulties.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks