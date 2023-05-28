Harry Hall bounces back from double blow to keep share of lead

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Harry Hall survived back-to-back double bogeys to head into the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge tied for the lead in pursuit of his first PGA Tour victory.

The 25-year-old Cornish rookie heads into the last day alongside American Adam Schenk with Harris English a shot further back.

With the scoring average at Colonial Country Club rising to more than one over par in the third round as the greens toughened up, Hall opened with a three-stroke lead and five straight pars before he hit trouble – an errant approach at the sixth and an iron into a muddy creek at the seventh leading to a pair of sixes.

Two birdies on the way home gave him a round of 72 and a place in the final pairing with Schenk – also chasing his first win after six years on tour – who shot a bogey-free 67 to tie at 10 under par.

Adam Schenk hits a tee shot on the third hole during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas (LM Otero/AP)

“I’m never going to stop fighting,” Hall said. “I’m always going to keep trying.

“This game brings you new challenges every day and I’m equipped to deal with them. I think I showed that today, I kept a lot of patience and I kept to my game plan. I’m ready. Just get on the green and make some putts.”

English was on course for a share of the lead before bogeying the last to lie a shot behind.

American Justin Suh and Emiliano Grillo of Argentina are three strokes further back with Viktor Hovland among a group on five under par.

England’s Aaron Rai shot a third-round 67 to be tied for 10th in a group on four under par which includes world number one Scottie Scheffler after his 72, a score matched by Justin Rose who is a shot further back.