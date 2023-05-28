Turkey returns to polls for presidential election run-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Turkey returns to polls for presidential election run-off

By Press Association
Voters in Turkey were returning to the polls on Sunday for the second run-off election for president (Khalil Hamra/AP)
Voters in Turkey were returning to the polls on Sunday for the second run-off election for president.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has been in power for 20 years, is tipped to secure another five-year term after finishing just short of an outright victory in the first round.

His rival, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, is the leader of Turkey’s centre-left main opposition party and a six-party alliance who has promised to restore a more democratic society.

The 74-year-old former bureaucrat has described the run-off as a referendum on the country’s future.

Turkey Election
Turkish President and People’s Alliance’s presidential candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan (Khalil Hamra/AP)

More than 64 million people are eligible to cast ballots with preliminary results expected within hours of the polls closing at 5pm local time on Sunday.

The outcome could have implications far beyond Ankara with Turkey playing a key role in Nato.

Turkey vetoed Sweden’s bid to join the alliance and purchased Russian missile-defence systems, prompting the United States to oust Turkey from a US-led fighter-jet project.

But Mr Erdogan’s government helped broker a deal which allowed Ukrainian grain shipments and averted a global food crisis.

The May 14 election – the first time Mr Erdogan did not win outright – saw an 87% turnout, and strong participation is expected again on Sunday.

Turkey Election Issues
A woman walks past a billboard of Turkish CHP party leader and Nation Alliance’s presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu, centre (Emrah Gurel/AP)

If he wins, Mr Erdogan, 69, could remain in power until 2028.

After three stints as prime minister and two as president, the devout Muslim who heads the conservative and religious Justice and Development Party, or AKP, is already Turkey’s longest-serving leader.

He transformed the presidency from a largely ceremonial role to a powerful office through a narrowly won 2017 referendum that scrapped Turkey’s parliamentary system of governance. He was the first directly elected president in 2014 and won the 2018 election that ushered in the executive presidency.

Critics blame Mr Erdogan’s unconventional economic policies for skyrocketing inflation that has fuelled a cost-of-living crisis while many also blamed his government for the slow response to the earthquake that killed more than 50,000 people in Turkey in February.

Turkey Election
Supporters of Turkish President and People’s Alliance’s presidential candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan, attend an election campaign rally in Istanbul on Saturday (Khalil Hamra/AP)

Mr Kilicdaroglu has led the pro-secular Republican People’s Party, or CHP, since 2010. He campaigned on a promise to reverse Mr Erdogan’s democratic backsliding, restore the economy by reverting to more conventional policies and to improve ties with the West.

In a frantic do-or-die effort to reach out to nationalist voters in the run-off, he vowed to send back refugees and ruled out any peace negotiations with Kurdish militants if he is elected.

Mr Erdogan received the endorsement of third-place candidate, nationalist politician Sinan Ogan, who garnered 5.2% of the votes and is no longer in the race. A staunchly anti-migrant party that had supported his candidacy, announced it would back Mr Kilicdaroglu.

Mr Erdogan’s AKP party and its allies retained a majority of seats in parliament following a legislative election on May 14.

