Biden attends high school graduation of his late son’s daughter

US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill watched granddaughter Natalie Biden graduate from high school on Sunday, the White House said.

Natalie is the daughter of the president’s late son, Beau. She is a student at St Andrew’s School in Middletown, Delaware, and will attend the University of Pennsylvania in the autumn. Beau Biden graduated from the same university.

The private Episcopal school was the setting for some scenes from the 1989 movie Dead Poets Society, starring the late Robin Williams.

Presidents usually deliver a couple of graduation addresses every year, including at one of the military service academies. But this year, Mr Biden also got to watch another one of his grandchildren go through that rite of passage.

Earlier this month, Mr Biden and the first lady attended granddaughter Maisy Biden’s graduation from Penn.

Mr Biden was the graduation speaker at Howard University’s graduation ceremony on May 13. He is also scheduled to deliver the address at the US Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Thursday.