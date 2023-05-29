At least two dead, others missing after tourist boat overturns in northern Italy

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A tourist boat capsized in a storm on Italy’s Lago Maggiore in the northern Lombardy region on Sunday, with at least two people confirmed dead, Italian media reported.

Authorities were searching for several people who were still missing after a sudden whirlwind overturned a boat carrying more than 20 tourists and crew, the news site La Repubblica reported.

Italian firefighters said 19 people have been saved. Many reportedly managed to swim to shore.

🔴 #Varese, imbarcazione ribaltata nel lago Maggiore, nelle acque antistanti Lisanza: salve 19 persone. Operazioni di ricerca in corso di alcune persone segnalate come disperse, #vigilidelfuoco al lavoro con soccorritori acquatici, sommozzatori, elicottero [#28maggio 20:45] pic.twitter.com/1cubDhLxg9 — Vigili del Fuoco (@vigilidelfuoco) May 28, 2023

Rescue operations were continuing with divers, boats and a helicopter.

Firefighter video showed pieces of wood floating in the lake as a helicopter flew overhead.

The whirlwind was part of a storm system that hit the northern region of Lombardy on Sunday evening, forcing delays at the Malpensa airport.