Coaching trio follow Gregor Townsend’s lead and extend Scotland deals until 2026

Scotland assistant coaches Steve Tandy, John Dalziel and Pieter de Villiers have followed the lead of head coach Gregor Townsend in extending their contracts until April 2026.

Defence coach Tandy, forwards coach Dalziel and scrum coach De Villiers all joined the national team set-up in 2020 and have become valued members of the backroom staff.

Their new deals have been announced just weeks after it was confirmed that Townsend, whose initial contract was due to expire after the World Cup this autumn, would be remaining in his post for a further three years.



“The news that Steve, John and Pieter have extended their contracts is a real boost,” Townsend told Scottish Rugby. “They are all key members of the coaching group and provide invaluable support to our players and myself.



“Since coming on board all three have made a hugely positive impact to not only their individual areas but also to our all-round game and the environment. I’d like to thank Scottish Rugby for their support in keeping this coaching group together for the next few years.



“We enjoy working with each other and are determined to do all we can to bring out the best in this special squad of players.”

Glasgow Warriors assistant coach Pete Horne and former All Blacks assistant coach Brad Mooar both joined Scotland’s coaching group as assistant attack coaches for the Six Nations campaign earlier this year, and they will continue their roles during the build-up to the World Cup and into the tournament itself.

“It’s great news that we’ve been able to secure the services of Pete and Brad for the Rugby World Cup too,” said Townsend. “They both contributed to our group hugely during the Guinness Six Nations period.

“I’m looking forward to working with them again on the attack side of our game and helping improve the skills and decision making of our players.”

Mental skills coach Aaron Walsh will also continue working with Scotland for the World Cup.

The squad are due to meet up this week to begin preparations for the World Cup in France, albeit several players will not join up with the group initially due to late finishes to the season with their clubs.